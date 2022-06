A steady rainfall Thursday morning wasn’t enough to stop golfers from teeing off for the first round of the U.S. Senior Open as Saucon Valley Country Club. Mark Hensby was in the lead with at 3-under through 13 holes as of about 5 p.m. Seven other golfers were one stroke behind at 2-under. They’ve got a long way to go before it’s settled. The tournament continues through the weekend, with the fourth and final round scheduled for Sunday.

HELLERTOWN, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO