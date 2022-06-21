Amazon's Omni Fire TVs are up to 46 percent off right now

This may seem a bit hard to believe, but it is no joke. You can currently score a new Samsung Galaxy S22 without paying a single dollar. Of course, there’s no such thing as a free meal since you will have to trade in one of your current devices to get your new device. But don’t worry, you won’t have to hand in one of the latest models, as AT&T’s latest offer will give you a free Samsung Galaxy S22 when you trade in any Galaxy phone, it doesn’t matter the year or the conditions of your device. You can trade in your old and beat-up Samsung Galaxy S8 with 64GB storage space and still get your new Galaxy S22 free! Just remember that you will have to get your device with an eligible unlimited plan, but that’s the only real requirement.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 22 DAYS AGO