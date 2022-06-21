ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon's Omni Fire TVs are up to 46 percent off right now

By V. Palladino
Engadget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has kicked off the lead up to this year's Prime Day by discounting a bunch of Fire TVs. A number of Toshiba, Insignia and Hisense smart TVs are on sale right now, so you could pick up a TV for as low as $90. But we recommend springing for one...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 1

