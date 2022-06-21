‘Gift of Life’ hosts Check Your Heart Rally

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday, those with ‘Gift of Life Michigan’ will gather at the state Capitol to honor donors, celebrate transplant recipients and push for continued progress for organ donation.

This action comes as approximately 2,500 Michigan residents are currently on the waiting list.

The Check Your Heart Rally will begin at 11 a.m. and focus on celebrating new life as well as providing hope to those who are still waiting on a donor.

There will be tables and booths on the lawn to give people the opportunity to learn more from Gift of Life on donation and the transplant community.

A donate life flag will be displayed and available for signing as a show of support, dedication and commitment.

There will also be guest speakers including John Edmond and Mike Lopez, who will speak on their life changing journey.

Edmond’s daughter, 7-year-old Amaya who died in a Lansing home invasion, saved Lopez’s life over a decade ago when she donated her liver.

This rally will also promote the Check Your Heart Campaign, which is a statewide campaign that strives to remind Michiganders to verify their donor status and sign up.

“While polls have for decades told us that over 90% of Americans support organ donations, only about 50 percent of eligible Michiganders are signed up on the Michigan Donor Registry,” Bruce Nicely, Vice President of Clinical Operations for Gift of Life Michigan said. “So we are hoping to encourage more folks to sign up by checking your heart.”

All are welcome to come out to this event, but organizers say to make sure to RSVP ahead of time .

