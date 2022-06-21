ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gift of Life’ hosts Check Your Heart Rally

By Autumn Pitchure
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday, those with ‘Gift of Life Michigan’ will gather at the state Capitol to honor donors, celebrate transplant recipients and push for continued progress for organ donation.

This action comes as approximately 2,500 Michigan residents are currently on the waiting list.

The Check Your Heart Rally will begin at 11 a.m. and focus on celebrating new life as well as providing hope to those who are still waiting on a donor.

There will be tables and booths on the lawn to give people the opportunity to learn more from Gift of Life on donation and the transplant community.

A donate life flag will be displayed and available for signing as a show of support, dedication and commitment.

There will also be guest speakers including John Edmond and Mike Lopez, who will speak on their life changing journey.

Edmond’s daughter, 7-year-old Amaya who died in a Lansing home invasion, saved Lopez’s life over a decade ago when she donated her liver.

This rally will also promote the Check Your Heart Campaign, which is a statewide campaign that strives to remind Michiganders to verify their donor status and sign up.

“While polls have for decades told us that over 90% of Americans support organ donations, only about 50 percent of eligible Michiganders are signed up on the Michigan Donor Registry,” Bruce Nicely, Vice President of Clinical Operations for Gift of Life Michigan said. “So we are hoping to encourage more folks to sign up by checking your heart.”

All are welcome to come out to this event, but organizers say to make sure to RSVP ahead of time .

Parenting Connection: 6 Ways to keep kids “cool” this summer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians. Today’s topic: 6 ways to keep your kids “cool” during summer....
Lifeguard shortage impacts Michigan pools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A lot of people are trying to beat the heat by sitting poolside today, but a lifeguard shortage is causing some pools to close early or not even open at all. With the national shortage of lifeguards, many pools in mid-Michigan are also cutting their hours or closing permanently. Because of […]
Could Michigan have the earliest primary?

Whitmer weighs in on Biden running for re-election. State budget still not passed as summer break approaches. Former DOJ officials to discuss Trump pressure campaign …. Its Detroit Style Pizza Day and Buddy’s is giving …. Its Detroit Style Pizza Day and Buddy’s is giving …. Its Detroit...
WLNS

Michigan to receive $14.5 million from pharmaceutical suit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan will be receiving $14.5 million from Mallinckrodt after a nationwide lawsuit settlement. The company, formerly known as Questcor Pharmaceuticals, was sued by all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the federal government after allegedly underpaying Medicaid drug rebates. The total value of the settlement is s […]
McLaren Now Offers Express COVID-19 Testing and Treatment

McLaren Health Care continues to provide the community with increasingly convenient access to battle community spread of COVID-19, as all McLaren CareNow at Walgreens locations are now part of the federal Test to Treat Program. The program provides direct, express access to COVID-19 antiviral medication for those most at risk for severe complications from the virus.
Absentee ballots for August 2 primary available

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Absentee ballots for the August 2, 2022 statewide primary are now available. Ballots can be requested at your local clerk’s office and will be mailed to those who already applied to vote absaentee. “Voters have numerous secure options for how to cast their ballots this August,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn […]
