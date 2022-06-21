ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Outgoing boss of discount retailer B&M handed £5m payout

By Sarah Butler
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3e0I_0gHDkh6a00

The outgoing chief executive of the discount retailer B&M earned £5m last year – more than the boss of Tesco.

Simon Arora’s pay package rose by more than a third to the highest level ever for the company – and 270 times that of the average B&M worker – despite flatlining profits and falling sales in the year to the end of March as more rival shops reopened from the Covid pandemic. B&M enjoyed “essential retailer” status during the lockdowns.

Arora, who is to step down next year , booked a long-term share bonus worth £2.6m and an annual bonus of £1.5m, half of which is paid in shares, on top of his basic salary of £810,000 before benefits such as a company car and pension payments. He will not be able to cash in the share bonus until August 2024.

Related: Rolls-Royce to give staff £2,000 to help ease cost of living crisis

The pay package was more than the £4.75m Tesco paid its chief executive, Ken Murphy, last year. Murphy’s pay included the highest annual bonus awarded by the supermarket since 2016.

Tesco has a market value of nearly £19bn, compared with B&M’s £4bn.

B&M’s remuneration committee awarded Arora the maximum long-term bonus possible after the company met targets on returns to shareholders and the performance of its share price compared with similar businesses.

He only missed out by just over 4% of the maximum possible annual bonus after taking longer than expected to launch B&M’s transactional website and missing underlying sales growth targets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kihI8_0gHDkh6a00
Simon Arora has led B&M for nearly two decades. Photograph: Chris Bull/Alamy

B&M’s remuneration committee said in its report: “The committee considered that overall performance had been very strong during 2021-22 and that the [annual bonus] outcomes appropriately reflected individual and business outcomes. No discretion was used in assessing the outcomes.”

A spokesperson for Usdaw, the shopworkers union, said: “Retail industry chief executives are some of the highest paid across the economy. Even in light of the crisis on our high streets, the discrepancy between chief executive pay and business performance has continued to widen.

“Staff are being asked to bear the brunt of pressures on businesses through fewer hours, restructures and job losses, while directors continue to receive substantial increases in pay. That is incredibly frustrating and can be demoralising, so there needs to be a different approach. The focus of remuneration policy should be on improving pay for retail staff who serve the customers.”

Arora has been awarded a 3% pay rise for the current year taking his basic salary to £834,300 with the potential to earn up to double that on his annual bonus.

However, Arora, who has led B&M for nearly two decades, is scheduled to be replaced as chief executive by Alex Russo, currently B&M’s finance director, whose salary will rise from £500,000 to £800,000 when he takes the top job.

The latest multimillion-pound pay package has emerged after a string of shareholder rebellions over high pay at a time of hefty food inflation driven by rising energy and basic commodity costs.

Tesco has been criticised for high pay while Sainsbury’s is expected to face scrutiny at its annual meeting next week after it emerged that chief executive, Simon Roberts, received pay worth £3.8m after it rejected calls to ensure all workers in its stores receive a living wage .

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Almost 30% of shareholders in Ocado rebelled against high pay for directors at the online grocery specialist last month after it laid out a plan to pay the chief executive, Tim Steiner, up to £100m over the next five years. Just over a third of voting Boohoo shareholders last week came out against the group’s remuneration report, which revealed that the chief executive, John Lyttle, was paid almost £1.4m last year after he was awarded a generous bonus despite missing targets.

The Equality Trust, the High Pay Centre and Trades Union Congress wrote to FTSE-350 companies last month asking them for restraint on executive pay.

The letter asked companies to commit to no increases to fixed pay for executives this year, and for annual bonuses and long-term incentive payouts to be distributed among low-paid workers to help them cope with unprecedented rises in the cost of living.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
FOXBusiness

Wholesale retailer warns beverage shortage, price hikes to happen this summer

As inflation continues to soar nationwide, a wholesale retailer warned that Americans can expect more shortages and more price hikes this summer. "This summer, I think beverages, you're going to start to see kind of increased prices or shortages just because… already these factories are pumping it out at full capacity, you add in the increased demand of the summer, we don't know where that's going to go," Boxed CEO Chieh Huang told "Varney & Co." Monday.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lyttle
Person
Ken Murphy
TheStreet

Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report and rival Walmart's (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Rather than simply being fun places to visit...
RETAIL
CBS Boston

Target is slashing prices on overstocked big-ticket items

Target is stuck with too much home decor and too many TVs. To clear out the glut, it will ramp up discounts.The retail giant said Tuesday that it would mark down prices on some bigger-ticket items that consumers have pulled back on purchasing and cancel pending orders from suppliers.Target and other big-box retailers stocked up on a wide array of merchandise such as electronics and furniture throughout the pandemic to respond to red-hot consumer demand.But many shoppers in recent months have altered their purchasing choices in response to the fastest jump in inflation in decades and the end of federal government pandemic...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trades Union Congress#B M
Mashed

Another Pantry Staple Could Soon Have A Price Surge

Back in January, grocery prices broke a 13-year record. Since then, prices have only continued to go up. Eggs, the food that's seen the greatest price increase from inflation, have almost doubled in cost just since December 2021. But eggs aren't the only grocery item affected. Per Forbes Advisor, the prices of foods like beef, chicken, frozen items, milk, butter, and fresh fruit have also risen significantly. With groceries being so expensive, many Americans were turning to less-expensive alternatives. However, even pantry staples like rice, cornmeal, pasta, beans, and lentils are now more costly.
AGRICULTURE
Alina Andras

Former Target worker shares store secret

Lately, more and more people have been using their social media accounts to share various store secrets. I've talked about a former Walmart worker who shared a store policy you might not know about, but also about former Taco Bell and Whataburger employees that shared some store secret, too.
protocol.com

McDonald’s front-line workers are about to spend a lot more time on Facebook

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today: Meta is making waves at McDonald’s, people are seeking actual IRL work, and how employees are determining whether a company is LGBTQ+ friendly. — Amber Burton, reporter (email | twitter) Hamburger University, but on your phone. Today, Meta announced a new partnership...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
FOXBusiness

Supermarket chains question supplier price hikes, demand they ‘prove it’

Supermarket chains and grocery gurus are starting to push back on the sticker-shock price hikes food suppliers have been passing on. "They think a lot of suppliers are taking advantage," Giant Eagle chief merchandising officer Don Clark told FOX Business’ Lydia Hu on Wednesday. "They'll come and say, 'Hey, we're about to increase our prices 10%,' but like, prove it."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WWD

Walmart Raises Wages for Pharmacy Employees

Click here to read the full article. Walmart continues to invest in its workforce.  The mass-channel merchant said Thursday that it was increasing hourly wages of more than 36,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians. The changes are effective this week and bring the average hourly wage to more than $20 an hour. More from WWDDior Cruise 2023Markarian x Summersalt DinnerBackstage at Soulland Men's Spring 2023 “This is the second time we’ve made significant wage investments for this group of associates in the past year, after also increasing their pay last August. That’s by design,” read a Walmart blog post written by Kevin...
ECONOMY
CNET

Target Rivals Amazon Prime Day With 3 Days of Deals Starting July 11

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Target isn't letting Amazon Prime Day have all the fun this year. The big-box retailer has just announced that its annual Target Deal Days event is coming back for the fourth year, this time taking place from July 11 through July 13. This three-day event starts a day before Amazon's Prime Day deals will kick off officially and ends the same time. Target Deal Days will include discounts on just about everything it sells, including electronics, toys, home, beauty and much more.
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Should You Buy Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco Stock?

Retail stocks have seen huge price drops because pretty much every retailer has issued a cautious guidance due to supply chain issues and increased costs. Retailers including Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report, and Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report have all seen their share prices fall.
RETAIL
The Guardian

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Guardian

The Guardian

327K+
Followers
79K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy