Paris Saint-Germain should move forward under Christophe Galtier's command after the French tactician was targeted by the Ligue 1 champions as their new head coach after Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed by the capital club. Zinedine Zidane was the top choice for PSG's Qatari owners but does not want to potentially miss out on the France national team post if Didier Deschamps' role becomes available at the end of this year following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO