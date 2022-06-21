Firefighters rescue multiple pets from large garage fire
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Firefighters battled a large multi-car garage fire in Arapahoe County on Tuesday morning.
Heavy smoke and flames were spotted from SkyFOX around 6:15 a.m. near Gun Club Road and Alameda Avenue.
Sable-Altura Fire District Fire said the fire started in the 3-car garage at a home located at 179 De Gaulle St. in unincorporated Arapahoe County.
According to the Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office, the flames pouring out of the garage were 150 feet tall. Pictures from the scene show the flames engulfing the garage.
No injuries were reported, and fire crews are being praised for saving multiple pets from the home. Firefighters rescued three cats, one dog and two geckos.
The fire is under investigation and crews are working with Sable Altura Fire to determine a cause.
