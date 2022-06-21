ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Firefighters rescue multiple pets from large garage fire

By Morgan Whitley, Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Firefighters battled a large multi-car garage fire in Arapahoe County on Tuesday morning.

Heavy smoke and flames were spotted from SkyFOX around 6:15 a.m. near Gun Club Road and Alameda Avenue.

See travel times and delays here

Sable-Altura Fire District Fire said the fire started in the 3-car garage at a home located at 179 De Gaulle St. in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

According to the Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office, the flames pouring out of the garage were 150 feet tall. Pictures from the scene show the flames engulfing the garage.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8Pt3_0gHDkavV00
    Firefighters rescued multiple pets from a garage fire on Tuesday. (Photos: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWweW_0gHDkavV00
    Aurora house fire (SkyFOX)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3TLJ_0gHDkavV00
    Firefighters rescued multiple pets from a garage fire on Tuesday. (Photos: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQbPZ_0gHDkavV00
    Firefighters rescued multiple pets from a garage fire on Tuesday. (Photos: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZJ3p_0gHDkavV00
    Firefighters rescued multiple pets from a garage fire on Tuesday. (Photos: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

No injuries were reported, and fire crews are being praised for saving multiple pets from the home. Firefighters rescued three cats, one dog and two geckos.

The fire is under investigation and crews are working with Sable Altura Fire to determine a cause.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

North Metro Firefighters Rescue Dogs From Fire Near Broomfield

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters with North Metro Fire rescued four dogs from Tuesday’s fire near Broomfield. The grass fire broke out near Huron Street and 175th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. (credit: North Metro Fire Rescue) Firefighters were able to rescue the dogs from the devastation. (credit: North Metro Fire Rescue) North Metro Fire tweeted, “As you can tell by the looks on our firefighters’ faces, we treat our four-legged friends like family, too!” While yesterday's fire north of Broomfield destroyed a lot, one shining moment in the midst of devastation was saving these pups from the fire. As you can tell by the looks on our firefighters' faces, we treat our four-legged friends like family, too! pic.twitter.com/efIXyA3JJs — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) June 22, 2022 (credit: North Metro Fire Rescue)
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in shooting on I-70 that killed volunteer firefighter

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect was arrested in the deadly shooting of a volunteer firefighter on Interstate 70 Saturday evening, Aurora Police Department said. Jeremy Rocha, 20, was taken into custody in Commerce City Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to police. Investigators do not believe Rocha has a criminal record.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Arapahoe County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Arapahoe County, CO
9NEWS

Dog breeder says it lost several dogs in Weld County fire

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon near Erie in Weld County killed numerous dogs that belonged to a breeder, according to a Facebook post. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire in unincorporated Weld County, east of Erie. The fire which involved structures near 175th Avenue and County Road 7 in Weld County has been brought under control, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue.
WELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#House Fire#Arapahoe County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
KKTV

WANTED: Person suspected of intentionally hitting 2 cyclists in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a person suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists in Colorado. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of Alan Mill on Wednesday. Investigators believe Mill purposely hit the two victims along Highway 40 on Sunday at about 9:40 in the morning. According to the sheriff’s office, both victims had serious injuries and as of Wednesday one of them was listed in “critical condition.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Trooper and tow operator escape drunk driving crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcycle trooper with the Colorado State Patrol and a local tow operator narrowly escaped with minor injuries after a drunk driver crashed into both their vehicles as they were cleaning up a previous crash.  At approximately 1:34 a.m., Trooper Dean McClain was finishing an on scene investigation of a […]
CBS Denver

Gross Reservoir Closed To Recreation After Deadly Accident

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gross Reservoir will be closed to recreation for several weeks. This comes after last week’s deadly accident at the reservoir’s expansion project. (credit CBS) A dump truck carrying 7,000 pounds of rocks got too close to the edge of the road, the road collapsed, sending the dump truck rolling downhill into the water. The large dump truck loaded with approximately 7000 pounds of rock tumbled over rocks and trees into water about 35 feet deep.(credit: CBS) The driver, an engineer with six years of experience, worked for contractor Kiewit Barnard Construction. The vehicle is part of the...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy