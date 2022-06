PITTSBURGH — Police say that a 15-year-old robbed a house in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood community. According to court documents, Jason Curry tried to break into the home of two women and two girls by throwing a brick through a window. Curry then allegedly ran away from the house and later returned with a gun and two other people. Police say Curry then used the gun to rob the residents.

