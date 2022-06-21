ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Edgewise's Dystrophy Candidate Lowers Muscle Damage Biomarkers

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWzE2_0gHDiWPt00
  • Edgewise Therapeutics Inc EWTX announced 2-month interim results from the ARCH study of EDG-5506 in adults with Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD).
  • EDG-5506 was well-tolerated with no discontinuations or dose reductions. The most common adverse events observed at the 10 mg dose were dizziness (17%) and somnolence (17%). These were generally transient and typically observed in the first few days of dosing.
  • All patients have subsequently been dose-escalated to 15 mg daily as per protocol.
  • The 2-month plasma PK data for the 10 mg once-daily dose of EDG-5506 showed exposure levels that were approximately 61% of what was observed in the Phase 1b study (dosed at 20 mg once daily for two weeks).
  • The reduced exposure for BMD participants in the ARCH study is consistent with the lower dose of 10 mg and a shorter half-life of EDG-5506 in BMD patients, likely associated with a decreased overall muscle mass.
  • EDG-5506 showed a significant decrease in key biomarkers of muscle damage. Notably, creatine kinase and fast skeletal muscle troponin I were reduced by an average of 30% and 68%, respectively, after two months.
  • "We're encouraged by the decrease in biomarkers, particularly in the context of the increased activity observed in BMD patients treated with EDG-5506," said Joanne Donovan, Chief Medical Officer of Edgewise.
  • Price Action: EWTX shares closed higher by 6.08% at $6.63 on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Researcher finds that deep nerve stimulation consistently reduces blood pressure

A University of Houston biomedical engineer is expanding the study of wireless electrodes to treat hypertension and is reporting that blood pressure and renal sympathetic nerve activity (RSNA) is controlled by bioelectronic treatment. RSNA is often increased in hypertension and renal disease. Using a custom-wired electrode, Mario Romero-Ortega, Cullen Endowed...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeletal Muscle#Therapeutics#Bmd
scitechdaily.com

New Medication Shrinks Cancer in 80% of Patients

After using zanubrutinib, 80% of patients with a specific type of lymphoma had their tumors shrink in a clinical trial. Lymphoma cancer is one of the most common cancers in the US, accounting for around 4% of all cancer cases. Lymphoma cancer may occur at any age. It is, in fact, one of the most frequent cancers in children, teenagers, and young adults. Nonetheless, the chance of acquiring Lymphoma cancer increases with age, and more than half of patients are 65 or older when they are diagnosed.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

ALS Symptoms Linked to Changes in Spinal Cord

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative motor neuron disease that affects cells in the brain and/or spinal cord that control muscles. Individuals with ALS may experience muscle weakness or stiffness, and over time lose their ability to move, speak, eat, or breathe. There is no cure for this fatal motor neuron disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Is Vladimir Putin Terminally Ill? This Is What Kremlin Spokesman Has To Say

A Kremlin spokesman laughed off rumors about Russian President Vladimir Putin being terminally ill, insisting that Putin is "fighting fit" and even playing sports. What Happened: Kremlin diplomat Dmitry Peskov dismissed Putin's grueling health condition rumors after NBC News' Keir Simmons pointed out a recent clip in an interview showing the Russian President "limping, shaking and gripping a table," The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
Medical News Today

Tibial nerve stimulation for overactive bladder treatment

Tibial nerve stimulation (TNS) for overactive bladder (OAB) is a treatment that uses electrical signals to help control bladder contractions. It can reduce the number of times a person feels the urge to urinate and can also help reduce urinary leakage. OAB is the term experts use to describe urinary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

IV vitamin C increases risk for death, organ failure in sepsis

For adults with sepsis who are receiving vasopressor therapy in the intensive care unit (ICU), intravenous vitamin C is associated with an increased risk for a composite of death or persistent organ dysfunction at 28 days, according to a study published online June 15 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual Critical Care Reviews Meeting, held from June 15 to 17 in Belfast.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Is A Terrific Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Rapid7, Inc. RPD doesn’t make money, so he will not go for it. When asked about Aegon N.V. AEG, Cramer said he likes Chubb Limited CB more than the former. He added, "These companies do very well at this particular moment in the cycle. I think you’re in a good one."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Brooks Koepka Officially Leaves PGA Tour For LIV, Collin Morikawa Could Be Next

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka is officially leaving the PGA Tour to join the new Saudi-backed LIV golf tour, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jumping Ship: Koepka joins a growing list of PGA stars who are leaving the American golf league to join the new Saudi Arabian league, which has been offering PGA stars extremely generous contract offers.
GOLF
Benzinga

Putin Threatens To Deploy New Satan II Nuclear Missile That Can Reach UK In 3 Minutes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to launch the new Satan II nuclear missile, as the Ukraine war now drags on for four months. What Happened: Putin, while hosting military academy graduates at a lavish ceremony in Kremlin on Tuesday, said that Russia would continue to boost its military capabilities to fill the gaps suffered by its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, The Telegraph reported.
MILITARY
Benzinga

It's Time To Recycle Now Or Face Breadlines For Copper

Despite living in the 21st century, the world’s electrical grid is far from modern. The upgrade of the current electrical infrastructure coupled with increasing demand for electricity will create the largest energy crisis since the 1970s. Additionally, population growth and the need for more sustainable energy sources will increase the global demand for electricity. According to the UN, the world population is expected to swell 20% by 2030 and areas in Africa and Asia could see an increase of 80% in the population. That population growth will increase the global energy demand by 20% in the same time frame (Nexans: Electrify the Future, 2020 Integrated Report).
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
142K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy