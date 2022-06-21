Edgewise's Dystrophy Candidate Lowers Muscle Damage Biomarkers

After using zanubrutinib, 80% of patients with a specific type of lymphoma had their tumors shrink in a clinical trial. Lymphoma cancer is one of the most common cancers in the US, accounting for around 4% of all cancer cases. Lymphoma cancer may occur at any age. It is, in fact, one of the most frequent cancers in children, teenagers, and young adults. Nonetheless, the chance of acquiring Lymphoma cancer increases with age, and more than half of patients are 65 or older when they are diagnosed.

