40 events young professionals can attend this week

The 9th annual Young Cleveland Professionals Week is officially underway, with a series of events running until June 25. The event aims to highlight exciting adventures, experiences and programs Cleveland has to offer young professionals.

This week features dozens of fitness and wellness, development, learning and networking events. Highlights include zip-lining through the Metroparks, chats with prominent CEOS and behind-the-scenes access to the city’s three major sports venues.

“Young Professionals Week is an opportunity to really see everything that the community has to offer and truly fall in love,” said Ashley Basile Oeken, president of Engage! Cleveland. “So it's a great way to just network, meet new people, see new sights, maybe do something you've always wanted to do, but just haven't necessarily gotten around to it yet.”

Registration is now open for the events:

Lessons in Leadership Q&A with Dr. Akram Boutros, President, and CEO of MetroHealth; Deborah Hoover, President and CEO of Burton D. Morgan Foundation; and August Napoli, President, and CEO of United Way Greater Cleveland.

Ziplining through the Metroparks in partnership with Go! Ape Zipline & Adventure Park.

Women in Leadership panel featuring Kristen Baird Adams, Chief of Staff at PNC; Andrean Horton Partner and Chief Legal Officer at Dealer Tire; Loretta Mester, President and CEO of Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, and Teresa Metcalf Beasley, Chair of Public Law Practice Group at McDonald Hopkins LLC

Jump Fit is a full-body workout designed to help you reach high cardio within 20 seconds in partnership with Krazy Fit.

Young professionals can chat with Cleveland’s Mayor Justin Bibb at an Engage! Cleveland exclusive event.

Click here for more information and how to register.

