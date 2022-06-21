ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

40 events young professionals can attend this week

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9OEX_0gHDhgKU00

The 9th annual Young Cleveland Professionals Week is officially underway, with a series of events running until June 25. The event aims to highlight exciting adventures, experiences and programs Cleveland has to offer young professionals.

This week features dozens of fitness and wellness, development, learning and networking events. Highlights include zip-lining through the Metroparks, chats with prominent CEOS and behind-the-scenes access to the city’s three major sports venues.

“Young Professionals Week is an opportunity to really see everything that the community has to offer and truly fall in love,” said Ashley Basile Oeken, president of Engage! Cleveland. “So it's a great way to just network, meet new people, see new sights, maybe do something you've always wanted to do, but just haven't necessarily gotten around to it yet.”

Registration is now open for the events:

  • Lessons in Leadership Q&A with Dr. Akram Boutros, President, and CEO of MetroHealth; Deborah Hoover, President and CEO of Burton D. Morgan Foundation; and August Napoli, President, and CEO of United Way Greater Cleveland.
  • Ziplining through the Metroparks in partnership with Go! Ape Zipline & Adventure Park.
  • Women in Leadership panel featuring Kristen Baird Adams, Chief of Staff at PNC; Andrean Horton Partner and Chief Legal Officer at Dealer Tire; Loretta Mester, President and CEO of Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, and Teresa Metcalf Beasley, Chair of Public Law Practice Group at McDonald Hopkins LLC
  • Jump Fit is a full-body workout designed to help you reach high cardio within 20 seconds in partnership with Krazy Fit.
  • Young professionals can chat with Cleveland’s Mayor Justin Bibb at an Engage! Cleveland exclusive event.

Click here for more information and how to register.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Akron PD looking for new applicants

The Akron Police Department is recruiting people with passion and a heart to serve their community for open officer positions in the department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Greater Cleveland Bakeries You Should Check Out

Are you looking for a great bakery in the Cleveland area? If so, you should consider visiting these Greater Cleveland bakeries. If you're looking for a great croissant, head to this bakery in Lakewood. Their croissants are flaky, buttery goodness. You can't go wrong with a classic butter croissant. They also have croissants filled with apricot jam, chocolate, raspberry jam, or spinach and feta. Customers also love their ciabatta and scones.
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Here are some local cooling centers to chill in

With temperatures forecasted to be in the 80s and 90s this week, Cleveland and Akron have opened their doors to multiple recreation and community centers to help beat the heat.
News-Herald.com

Dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad a suitable celebration

A dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad was the setting when four onetime News-Herald colleagues recently reunited. It had been at least 30 years since most of us had worked together and, except for me, all had moved on to other employment as writers. But now our former editor had moved back to Ohio, and we wanted to reconnect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Tv Streaming#Metrohealth#Pnc#Andrean Horton Partner#Dealer Tire#Federal Reserve Bank#Chair Of Public La
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Unique program gives underserved youth a shot at success

The world's leaders in business and industry turn to a Northeast Ohio development firm to hone their skills. The Telos Institute has extended its training and mentorship to underserved youth.
clevelandmagazine.com

10 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: June 24-26

Test your mettle as a Pokémon trainer, party into summer at Edgewater NeighborFest, enjoy the musical spirit of Ukraine and more this weekend in Cleveland. Awake in Every Sense at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. Rachel Hayes brings her large-scale, fabric-based art to the Cleveland Botanical Gardens, melding the colors...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Museum of Art collection of Catholic saints’ relics is disrespectful

A recent cover article in The Plain Dealer regarding allegations that a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary now in the Cleveland Museum of Art might have been stolen from a chapel in Tuscany, Italy, in 1904 reminded me of a grievance I’ve had with the museum as a Catholic: their possession of saints’ relics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
Cleveland.com

‘Rocking the RV Life’: Underwear-changing moments

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Traveling and camping is not just about buying an RV and hitting the road. On this week’s Rockin the RV Life podcast, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach talk with veteran RVer Dave Johnson about his many experiences, including some underwear-changing moments with his trailer. Johnson and his wife Joanne have been through a lot, including fires, bears, bison and more.
Cleveland.com

On the road with radio legend Jeff Kinzbach and his wife, Patti: Rocking the RV Life

Cleveland radio legend Jeff Kinzbach and his wife, Patti, have been living out of their RV and traveling North America since Jeff retired in 2020. They share their stories from the road on their weekly “Rocking the RV Life” podcast, which is available via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many other platforms. The podcast is presented in partnership with cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. This is the first of a new monthly column they will write about their travels.
whbc.com

Watch Here: How to Prune a Rose with Rohr’s Nursery

Introducing Pam’s Places a news series following WHBC’s Pam Cook as she travels all around Stark County showing you some of her favorite places. First stop is Rohr’s Nursery for a lesson in pruning roses this summer. Check the video out and be sure to subscribe on YouTube.
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron mayor announces home repair program

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced the launch of the Akron Home Repair Program today in an effort to increase overall value of the community. The program will use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to repair Akron homes, according to Horrigan. “The Akron Home...
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy