California State

Feds Could Explore Putting Abortion Clinics on Federal Lands in Conservative States

By MIKE SUNNUCKS Herald, News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. government could explore putting abortion clinics on federal land in conservative states and could also provide travel vouchers for women seeking abortions to travel to states such as Oregon and California. Those proposals are part of a push by Democratic senators bracing for a potential U.S. Supreme...

#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Abortion Clinics#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#Democratic#U S Supreme Court#Democrats
