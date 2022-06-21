ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, PA

Vote now: Who should be SBLive Pennsylvania's high school athlete of the week (June 13-19)?

By Ryan Isley
 2 days ago

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Pennsylvania high school athlete of the week for June 13-19.

Gianna Adams, Pittston softball

In the Class 5A state championship game, Adams threw a two-hit shutout and struck out 10 hitters in a 4-0 win over Armstrong. She also had two hits and an RBI at the plate. Adams also picked up a win in the semifinals against Oxford, where she didn’t allow a run for the first five innings of the 8-4 victory.

Seth Adomnik, Warwick baseball

In the Class 6A semifinals against Cumberland Valley, Adomnik threw a one-hit shutout in the 9-0 win. He struck out three and walked two. He allowed just three baserunners, none of which made it past first base in the game. At the plate, he helped his own cause with a two-run homer. In the state championship game against Liberty, he added aa hit and a walk and scored a run in the 6-4 win.

Cody Geddes, Bethel Park baseball

With Bethel Park and Selinsgrove locked in a scoreless tie through three innings in the Class 5A state championship game, Geddes lifted a curveball over the left field fence for a solo homer. Then he later drove in his second run of the game with single in the seventh. He collected three hits and scored twice in the game. He picked up the win on the mound in the semifinals against Donegal and set down the side in order in the seventh to secure the 8-5 win.

Carter Hickman, DuBois Central Catholic baseball

In the Class 1A state championship game, Hickman collected three hits, including a double, and a walk, while driving in three runs. He also scored twice in the 12-2 win over Halifax. In a 12-2 win over Southern Fulton in the semifinals, he added a hit, run and RBI and walked twice. He also picked up the win in the semifinals by throwing 4.1 innings and allowing just one run on three hits.

Evan Holewinski, Bethel Park baseball

In the Class 5A state championship game, Holewinski outdueled Selinsgrove’s Ryan Reich by throwing a complete game shutout for a 5-0 win. The junior allowed just three hits and struck out five while throwing just 77 pitches.

Calvin Iseminger, Everett baseball

In the Class 2A state championship game, Iseminger threw eight innings of one-hit baseball while not allowing a run and struck out seven. He also had two of Everett’s seven hits in the game. Everett won 1-0 over Neshannock in nine innings. In the semifinals against Delone Catholic, Iseminger pitched two innings to earn a save in the 1-0 win.

Aaralyn Nogay, Neshannock softball

Nogay combined to hit for the cycle and drive in a pair of runs between the semifinals and championship games for the Lancers. In the 13-6 win over Laurel in the semifinals, she had a triple and a homer and then in the state championship game against Conwell-Egan, she had a double and a run scored in the 4-1 win.

Neleh Nogay, Neshannock softball

She totaled five hits in the two games this week, as she had three hits in the semifinals against Laurel. In that 13-6 win, she had a double and four RBI. Then in the state championship game against Conwell-Egan, she added two hits and a stolen base in the 4-1 win.

Tori Para, Pittston Area softball

In an 8-4 win over Oxford in the Class 5A semifinals, the senior belted two homers and drove in three runs for the Patriots. She also had an RBI in the state championship game, a 4-0 win over Armstrong.

Faith Persing, Montgomery softball

In a 9-0 win over Glendale in the Class 1A semifinals, Persing did a little bit of everything. In the circle, she went all seven innings and struck out 13 hitters while allowing just four hits in the shutout. At the plate, she hit a three-run homer. Then in the state championship game against DuBois Catholic, she allowed just one run on four hits and struck out six. She also had two hits and an RBI in the 5-1 win.

Gabby Quinn, Neshannock softball

With Neshannock leading Conwell-Egan just 2-1 in the fifth inning of the Class 2A state championship game, the freshman got a pitch she liked and hit it for a two-run homer to give the Lancers a 4-1 lead. She finished with two hits and two RBI in the 4-1 win. In a 13-6 win over Laurel in the semifinals, Quinn had two hits, including a two-run triple.

Jules Scogna, Spring-Ford softball

In a match-up against North Penn and Julia Shearer in the Class 6A state semifinals, Scogna got the best of the pitcher’s duel, as the Boston University signee went the distance and scattered eight hits but never allowed North Penn to get one across the plate. She struck out four in the Class 6A semifinal game. Then in the state championship game, she went the distance and allowed only two hits in a 5-0 win over Seneca Valley.

Mason Sike, Montour baseball

In the Class 4A state championship game, Sike had three hits and drove in five runs in a 10-9 win over Holy Ghost Prep. After Montour fell behind 9-6 in the bottom of the sixth, Sike answered with a two-run single in the seventh to start the game-winning rally. He also drove in one of Montour’s two runs in a 2-1 win over West Mifflin in the semifinals.

Ruby Singleton, Clearfield softball

Singleton was involved in the game-winning run in both games for Clearfield during the week. With the Class 4A state championship game tied heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Singleton led off with a single. She then came around and scored the game-winning run on a single by Alexis Bumba. She had two hits and scored two of Clearfield’s three runs in the 3-2 win over Tunkhannock. That came after she got a game-winning infield single in a 2-1 win over Beaver in the semifinals.

Trent Strohecker, Halifax baseball

In the Class 1A semifinals against Tri-Valley, the junior had three hits and two RBI in a 6-5 win. He also picked up the win on the mound as he went 2.2 shutout innings and struck out three while giving up two hits. Despite his team losing 12-2 in the state championship game against DuBois Catholic, Strohecker had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.

