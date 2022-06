A single car collision north of Quincy left three occupants dead and seriously injured two other occupants on June 16, around 10 p.m. The driver is currently unknown. The driver was speeding through a curve just north of Martin Road on Rd Q NW in a Toyota Avalon, when it veered to the left and spun out in the gravel. Four passengers were ejected from the vehicle, with one passenger left inside.

QUINCY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO