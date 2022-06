SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A new community cleanup program is targeting litter in Iowa, looking to keep it out of the state's waterways. It's called "22 on 22" and it's a plan from the Iowa Stormwater Education Partnership to get community members to pick up 22 pieces of litter on the 22nd of every month through the end of 2022.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO