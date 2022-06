I wanted to push the boundaries of design in a small space,’ says interior designer Emma of her two-bed Victorian maisonette in Fulham, West London. ‘The rooms in Victorian properties can be quite compact and narrow, so I needed to create a look that would be both cosy and fresh.’ She also needed to be clever. For example, in the hallway, where she opted for the statement jungle-print wallpaper, she says: ‘I decided to paper only the top half of the wall [the bottom half is painted] as I wanted it to look energetic but not overpowering.’

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO