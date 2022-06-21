Florida sees a rare drop in gas prices and could avoid the $5 plateau

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – On Friday, June 17, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1808, which prohibits governmental entities, including state agencies and local governments, from contracting with common carriers who knowingly transport illegal aliens into Florida. Today, Governor DeSantis has directed the Department of Management Services (DMS) to immediately enter into rulemaking to implement the provisions of the new law. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has directed executive agencies to review all current contracts, notify all applicable vendors of the new law, and provide written communication to any vendors currently transporting illegal aliens into Florida that their contracts will not be renewed or amended unless they comply with Florida law.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO