Florida sees a rare drop in gas prices and could avoid the $5 plateau
2 days ago
Drivers across Florida saw some relief at the gas pump last week — a trend that could extend over the next few weeks. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas dropped 7 cents to $4.82 a gallon. That's down from an all-time high of...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices dipped last week in Florida and -- for now -- $5 per gallon of gas is not likely in the state, according to AAA. Florida gas prices averaged $4.82 per gallon on Sunday, decreasing 7 cents a gallon last week after reaching an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon. In addition, the national average price for regular unleaded is back below $5 a gallon.
Drivers can get a discount on regular unleaded gas at the new 76 gas station in Middleburg on Friday, June 24. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., drivers who download the My 76 App can get regular unleaded gas for $3.76 a gallon.
FLORIDA (WKRG) — June 18, 2022 marked the hottest day in Destin recorded history for the month of June at 102 degrees. Officials with the National Weather Service in Mobile predict highs to reach triple digits through the weekend as we enter the first ‘official weekend’ of Summer in the Gulf Coast region. Amidst the […]
This isn’t the pending sale for Netscape founder Jim Clark’s roughly $175 million home in Florida, a figure that stands to break the record for the priciest home ever sold in the Sunshine State. But this recent deal for a beachfront estate along the Panhandle quietly broke a regional record — and for its second time, no less.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors is releasing home sales numbers for May. In April we saw a downward trend, and we will see if it continues. These numbers will be released at 10 a.m. This is also the trend that led to two major real estate agencies announcing layoffs...
Florida is partially known for its natural bounty. From its beaches to its forests to its preserves and refuges, Florida has much to offer for nature lovers or people who just want a scenic place to hike, bird watch, snorkel, kayak, tube, or swim, to name just a few possible activities.
With gas prices still at record highs, averaging around $5 dollars a gallon. People are finding all sorts of unique ways to save some money. My personal favorite form of travel that doesn't require any costly gas will always be. the horse. Why not? it worked for generations. With all...
The richest man in Illinois is moving to Florida… and taking his corporate headquarters with him. Ken Griffin notified employees at his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel that he is relocating the company’s headquarters to Miami. Citadel will maintain an office in Chicago, but a number of the company’s 1,000 employees there are expected to follow the HQ to Florida. The announcement comes just days before the Illinois primary, where Griffin has given tens of millions of dollars to support Republican contender Richard Irvin.
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – On Friday, June 17, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1808, which prohibits governmental entities, including state agencies and local governments, from contracting with common carriers who knowingly transport illegal aliens into Florida. Today, Governor DeSantis has directed the Department of Management Services (DMS) to immediately enter into rulemaking to implement the provisions of the new law. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has directed executive agencies to review all current contracts, notify all applicable vendors of the new law, and provide written communication to any vendors currently transporting illegal aliens into Florida that their contracts will not be renewed or amended unless they comply with Florida law.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Nearly 80,000 Florida homeowners will have to find new insurance, after Southern Fidelity declared bankruptcy. The Tallahassee based company is the fourth insurer to declare insolvency since February. Southern Fidelity’s bankruptcy filing is concerning because, according to insurance agents, a large portion of those dropped customers...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $28.4 million in funding for economic growth in local communities, millions of which are coming to North Central Florida. Through the Community Development Block Grant program, Alachua County will receive more than $4 million to benefit low and moderate-income residents. Lake City...
A Heat Advisory has been issued for North Florida and the Panhandle, effective through Thursday evening. High pressure building throughout the atmospheric column will continue to cause temperatures to rise across the Sunshine State on Thursday. Afternoon highs over the northern half of the state could reach levels five to 10 degrees above normal, in the upper 90s. In addition, a more humid air mass is expected to arrive to the region by Thursday afternoon, and this should cause the heat index, which considers factors like temperature, relative humidity, and wind speed, to surpass 100 degrees.
According to recent data from the Pew Research Center, a majority of Americans believe that they've seen the effects of climate change in their communities and want the federal government to do more to address the issue.
Florida was ranked as one of the least patriotic states in a new WalletHub study. In order to determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride, the personal finance company compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. The indicators include veterans per capita, average number...
Tallahassee’s Innovation Park will soon be the site of a large laboratory to develop new products and businesses. Many of Tallahassee's public and private sector leaders were on hand for the June 21st groundbreaking for the North Florida Innovation Lab. Lab Director Bill Lickson said, in the past, the closest facility for that kind of work was in Alachua County, 150 miles away.
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist narrowly leads Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, according to the latest survey from St. Pete Polls. The results come as DeSantis continues to face criticism for his COVID-19 response amid a major surge in cases and hospitalizations that is making Florida the epicenter of the pandemic.
The Tallahassee City Commission is entering negotiations with Burrell Aviation and other aviation companies, for the Tallahassee International Airport. The city is considering partnerships that would increase the airport’s capacity for shipping and distribution. At their Wednesday meeting, commissioners heard from David Pollard, director of the city’s Aviation Department,...
Be careful how loud you crank your radio. A new Florida law could let law enforcement ticket you for loud music coming from your car!. Just when you thought you could crank up your favorite Country in your car, a Florida law says you need to watch your decibels! House Bill 1435 updates an older state statute relating to noise levels in traffic, for ticketing and citation. That Florida statute, now says:
