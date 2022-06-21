UPDATE 1-Sovecon raises forecast for Russia's wheat crop

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to their lowest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, pressured by weakness in the corn market, traders said. * Soybean futures have fallen in six of the past seven sessions. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Tuesday afternoon to show that good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. soy crop fell 1 percentage point to 69% while planting advanced to 95% complete. * Weekly export inspections of soybeans totaled 427,344 tonnes, USDA said. That was in line with trade forecasts that ranged from 300,000 to 625,000. * The benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract dropped 21 cents to $16.81 a bushel. The contract bottomed out at $16.75-3/4 a bushel, its lowest level since June 1. * July soybeans fell below their 30-, 40- and 50-day moving averages during the session. * CBOT July soymeal was down $6.80 at $431.30 a ton and CBOT July soyoil fell 0.42 cent to 73.37 cents per lb. * Soymeal turned lower after hitting resistance as it neared its 100-day moving average, a level it also struggled to top on Friday. July soymeal has not traded above its 100-day moving average since May 3. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)

