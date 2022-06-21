ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UPDATE 1-Sovecon raises forecast for Russia's wheat crop

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

(Adds detail, quotes, context) June 21 (Reuters) - Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 0.6 million tonnes to a new record high of 89.2 million tonnes amid an improved outlook for...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil second corn crop forecast raised as drought fears subside

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest a bigger second corn crop this season than forecast in the middle of a tour of the country's main fields, as drought fears subsided during the expedition. According to data released on Tuesday by Agroconsult, the agribusiness consultancy...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Bangladesh tries to secure wheat from Russia as India stops exports-sources

DHAKA/MUMBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to secure wheat supplies from Russia in a government-to-government deal after it's biggest supplier India banned exports of the grain last month to contain local prices, government and trade officials told Reuters on Wednesday. The supply deal with Russia, the world's biggest...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Russia, Turkey to pursue talks on Ukraine grain exports

(Updates sourcing, adds details) June 22 (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey agreed to pursue talks on a potential safe sea corridor in the Black Sea to export grain from Ukraine after discussions in Moscow, the Russian and Turkish defence ministries said on Wednesday. In a statement, Turkey's defence ministry said...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

ASIA RICE-India rates dip on rupee plunge, floods destroy Bangladesh crop

* Floods have damaged 75,000 hectares of paddy in Bangladesh. * Supply is building, demand not strong - Vietnamese trader. * Higher oil prices raising transportation costs- Thai trader. By Ashitha Shivaprasad. June 23 (Reuters) - Indian rice export prices fell this week despite robust demand as the rupee hit...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Analyst APK-Inform ups Ukraine 2022 grain crop, export forecast

KYIV, June 23 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform raised its forecasts on Thursday for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports because of a better-than-expected corn harvest. The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 52.4 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost 18.2 million tonnes of wheat and 27.7 million tonnes of corn.
AGRICULTURE
ClutchPoints

Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision

McDonalds and Starbucks aren’t the only big companies to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin’s horrific attacks on Ukraine. On Thursday, worldwide giant Nike announced they will be leaving the country permanently and have no plans on returning anytime soon. Nike released this statement on their decision, via CNN: “Nike has made the decision to leave […] The post Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to June 20

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress and crop conditions for French cereals, covering week 24 ending June 20. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 24 average in France 2 Week 23 2022 0 Week 24 2021 0 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 24 average in France 2 11 22 60 4 Week 23 2022 2 10 22 61 4 Week 24 2021 0 5 15 72 7 WINTER BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 24 average in France 26 Week 23 2022 2 Week 24 2021 1 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 24 average in France 2 11 24 60 3 Week 23 2022 2 11 24 60 3 Week 24 2021 1 6 19 71 4 WINTER BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 24 average in France 2 Week 23 2022 0 Week 24 2021 0 DURUM HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 24 average in France 5 Week 23 2022 0 Week 24 2021 0 DURUM CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 24 average in France 1 12 27 58 2 Week 23 2022 1 12 27 59 2 Week 24 2021 1 7 25 65 2 SPRING BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 24 average in France 3 Week 23 2022 0 Week 24 2021 0 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 24 average in France 2 15 31 52 1 Week 23 2022 2 15 30 53 1 Week 24 2021 0 4 12 79 5 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 24 average in France 0 3 13 77 7 Week 23 2022 0 2 12 80 7 Week 24 2021 0 1 10 84 5 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-UK's Truss: Ukraine grain crisis must be solved in the next month

ANKARA, June 23 (Reuters) - The crisis around grain trapped in Ukraine must be resolved in the next month, British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday during a visit to Ankara when she offered Britain's expertise to help resolve the situation. "We are very clear that this grain crisis...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms after Russia strikes Ukraine port; soybeans weak; corn mixed

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp decline a day earlier as investors covered short positions following a Russian strike on a port in Ukraine that renewed fears about supply shortages, traders said. "Wheat was mostly higher today ... after Russia unleashed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans follow corn lower - trade

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to their lowest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, pressured by weakness in the corn market, traders said. * Soybean futures have fallen in six of the past seven sessions. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Tuesday afternoon to show that good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. soy crop fell 1 percentage point to 69% while planting advanced to 95% complete. * Weekly export inspections of soybeans totaled 427,344 tonnes, USDA said. That was in line with trade forecasts that ranged from 300,000 to 625,000. * The benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract dropped 21 cents to $16.81 a bushel. The contract bottomed out at $16.75-3/4 a bushel, its lowest level since June 1. * July soybeans fell below their 30-, 40- and 50-day moving averages during the session. * CBOT July soymeal was down $6.80 at $431.30 a ton and CBOT July soyoil fell 0.42 cent to 73.37 cents per lb. * Soymeal turned lower after hitting resistance as it neared its 100-day moving average, a level it also struggled to top on Friday. July soymeal has not traded above its 100-day moving average since May 3. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures plunge 5.7% as harvest advances

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell 5.7% on Tuesday as the ongoing harvest of crops in the northern hemisphere eased some concerns about limited shipments from Ukraine, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures contract bottomed out at $9.73-1/2 a bushel, the lowest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since March 29. * A U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Tuesday afternoon was expected to show that the U.S. winter wheat harvest advanced to 23% complete from 10% in the past week. * Good-to-excellent ratings for winter wheat were forecast at 31%, unchanged from a week ago. * Separately, the USDA said that weekly export inspections of wheat totaled 331,328 tonnes, near the low end of trade estimates that ranged from 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled down 59 cents at $9.75-1/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery shed 63-3/4 cents to $10.41-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was off 53-1/4 cents at $11.16-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Mark Heinrich)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat closes firm after Russian attack on Ukraine port

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures ended firm on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp sell-off on Tuesday as a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's port city of Mykolaiv renewed fears about supply shortages, traders said. * But CBOT wheat ended well below its session highs as traders locked in profits toward the end of the session. * International grain merchants Bunge and Viterra said that its grain facilities in that area were hit during the attack. [nP6N2WO001} * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 3/4 cent at $9.76-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was down 5-1/4 cents at $10.36 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat ended 14-1/2 cents lower at $11.03-1/4 a bushel. * The fast pace of harvest in key winter wheat growing areas weighed on the K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts. Farmers in soft red winter wheat growing areas were behind their typical schedule. * Spring wheat contracts faced pressure from forecasts for good growing weather in the northern U.S. Plains. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia may switch grain, sunseed export tax to roubles, agency says

(Adds details, quotes, context) June 23 (Reuters) - Russia may gradually switch state export taxes for grains and sunflower seeds to the rouble currency from the U.S. dollar, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source in one of the ministries involved in discussing the change. Russia, the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 29-July 5

June 24 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 29-July 5, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 29-July 5 - tax 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price 399.4 352.5 308.6 June 16-21 - tax 131.6 92.8 84.0 - indicative price 386.4 317.6 305.5 June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China to buy 40,000 tonnes of pork for state reserves on June 24 - notice

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - China will buy 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork for state reserves on June 24, according to a notice on the website of the reserves management centre. Beijing has been stockpiling pork for its reserves in an effort to support prices of the meat and boost hog margins. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy futures firm on bargain buying; wheat mixed

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday, snapping a streak of four negative sessions, on a round of bargain buying and short covering, traders said. "Prices appear to have stabilized at current levels," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a note to clients. "Traders that sold all week will likely want to take some profits on those positions ahead of the weekend."
CHICAGO, IL

