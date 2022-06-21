ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Hangman Page Doesn't Want To Do A 'Shit Ass Podcast' Trashing The Younger Generation When He's Old

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago

Hangman Page may not know what he's doing in retirement, but he knows what he doesn't want to do. Seemingly everyone who was anyone for any length of time in the wrestling world has a podcast in 2022 where they can give...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Vince McMahon Investigation, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Brock Lesnar, WWE MITB | Fightful Roundtable

Episode 7 of Fightful Wrestling Roundtable kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 21. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) with panelists Chris Van Vliet (Insight), Alex Lajas (Complex) and Alex McCarthy (Talk Sport). The week's topics include: what impact the Vince McMahon investigation could have on Stephanie McMahon, how the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door card is shaping up, Brock Lesnar's return on WWE SmackDown, and who should win the men and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches at WWE MITB.
WWE
ComicBook

Hangman Page Calls Out Retired Wrestlers For Attacking the Current Generation on Podcasts

Hangman Page took to Twitter on Tuesday with some harsh words for wrestlers of older generations. If you've been on Wrestling Twitter over the past few days, you've likely seen the arguments surrounding wrestler body types with particularly negative body-shaming comments being directed at AEW's Adam Cole. That partially stemmed from recent comments made by Booker T on his Reality of Wrestling Podcast.
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Jeff Cobb Says He’s Glad ROH Is Still Around, Hoping For Streaming Service

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (via Fightful), Jeff Cobb spoke about Tony Khan purchasing AEW and how he’s glad the company still exists in some form. He said: “Ring of Honor played a huge part in my career. I had a good nice year a half run with them. I got to meet and learn from some of the best minds in the wrestling business, guys like Delirious and Jay Lethal… When you think of Jay Lethal, you can put him in your Ring of Honor Mount Rushmore like some people do, just learning from him was such a fun time. Even before my time in Ring of Honor, Ring of Honor played a huge factor in professional wrestling as a whole. They had some of the best matches, I’ve witnessed, not first hand but from DVDs and the streaming service. I’m happy that Ring of Honor has a platform that they can showcase some of the newer stars. At the same token, hopefully we’ll be able to see some of the old stuff as well. If it’s a streaming service, that’d great because I would love to go back and watch some of the classic matches of Ring of Honor,“
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation#Combat#Aew Dynamite
Fightful

Wardlow: I Want To Be The Reason Female Viewership And The 18-49 Demo Go Up

Wardlow has high expectations for himself in AEW. Wardlow scored the biggest win of his AEW career at Double or Nothing 2022 when he defeated MJF, officially freeing himself from MJF's contract and allowing him to sign with AEW. Wardlow has now set his sights on the AEW TNT Championship, and while he hopes to collect all the gold, he wants to be a guy who moves the needle for the company.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

AEW Dynamite 6/22/22 Full Show Review | Sean Ross Sapp

Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for June 22, 2022. - Ospreay & Aussie Open vs. Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice. -- Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 6/27 (Taped On 6/22)

AEW taped the June 27 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on June 22 ahead of AEW Dynamite. AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 6/27 (Taped On 6/22) Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Jordan Chaos & Joey Jett. Ruby Soho defeated Misa Kate. Shane Strickland & Keith Lee defeated GPA &...
WWE
Fightful

Road Dogg Explains Why He Likes 3 Live Kru Better Than Voodoo Kin Mafia

With IMPACT just having celebrated its 20th Anniversary, Road Dogg reflected on his TNA factions. During a recent 'Ask Dogg Anything' episode of his Oh... You Didn't Know podcast (via AdFreeShows), the man once known as B.G. James commented on the differences between 3 Live Kru (himself, Ron Killings, & Konnan) and Voodoo Kin Mafia (himself and Kip James aka Billy Gunn) and which he likes more.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Tony Khan Would Like To Hold An AEW Tournament In Japan

On Sunday, AEW and NJPW will come together for Forbidden Door, a joint event between the two companies that will showcase talent from both promotions. AEW and NJPW have had a working relationship from the onset of AEW, which only strengthened during the pandemic when NJPW talent started appearing on AEW television. While AEW is a big proponent of tournament, Tony Khan hopes to bring a tournament to Japan one day.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Solo Sikoa Recalls Being Told He Would Be Paired With The Usos, Plans Changing

Though he has a different last name on television, Solo Sikoa is the younger brother of Jimmy & Jey Uso. Sikoa is currently part of NXT 2.0 while The Usos are running the tag division on Raw and SmackDown as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. While the physical evidence of relation is there, Sikoa is rarely referenced as a Uso or a member of the Bloodline.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan On Original Forbidden Door Plans Before Slew Of AEW Injuries

It’s been a long road to Forbidden Door; it’s been a long and narrow way. The highly anticipated event was announced on April 20th and sold out its presale before a single match was even announced. While selling out Chicago’s United Center was easy, a recent plague of injuries has led to some serious reshuffling of not only Forbidden Door, but the television booking in the weeks leading up to the landmark event.
WWE
Fightful

Eddie Kingston On Body Shamers: They'll Never Say It To My Face, If They Do, We'll See What's Up

Eddie Kingston has heard comments about his weight his entire career as he doesn't "look" like what many feel a pro wrestler should look like. In recent days, Adam Cole's appearance has dominated the social media conversation after Booker T said "we gotta get some muscles on this kid" on his podcast, referencing Cole's frame as the reason behind injuries. Booker would later clarify that he likes Adam Cole and was trying to advocate for how to make Cole look better.
WWE
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Says A 9-Month Recovery Timetable Is ‘Their Plan’ He Has His Own

Cody Rhodes knows what the expected timetable for his return is, but he is all about creating his own path. Cody Rhodes wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle inside of Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins. He even had desires of wrestling at Money in the Bank, despite the injury, but another attack from Rollins would prevent that and he would have successful surgery shortly after the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.
WWE
Fightful

Kurt Angle Says He Will Never Wrestle Again After Having Both Of His Knees Replaced

Kurt Angle says he will never wrestle again. Sometimes, professional wrestling retirements are as genuine as the rivalries that wrestling cards are built around. Kurt Angle had his final match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Although Kurt Angle has had offers to return in the past, Kurt Angle recently had both of his knees replaced and he says that he is electing not to even try and return to the ring at the risk of damaging his body further.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

11K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy