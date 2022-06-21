ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the GOP gubernatorial forum ahead of the primary

By Mira Wassef
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Republican gubernatorial candidates will have an opportunity to convince New Yorkers why the state should go red during a forum Tuesday night.

Viewers can tune in to WROC Channel 8, and live stream on Rochesterfirst.com and on the WROC News app to watch. The forum will air from 9-10 p.m.

Coverage of the gubernatorial preempts FBI: International. That show will instead air overnight at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday morning.

2022 NY Race for Governor: Candidates to face off in Republican forum

Republican candidates Andrew Giuliani (the son of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani), Harry Wilson, Rob Astorino and Lee Zeldin will share their views on key issues facing New Yorkers, such as crime, gun control and the economy. The candidates will be interviewed by PIX11 political reporter Ayana Harry. PIX11’s Tamsen Fadal will host the forum.

Zeldin was the favorite among Republican voters ahead of the forum. He had 34% of the vote in a recent PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll . Astorino, a former two-term Westchester County executive, Wilson, who worked for former President Barack Obama, and Giuliani are in a close battle for second place. Giuliani appears to be struggling to keep pace with his competitors, but polling shows he is the strongest with New York City voters.

The Republican and Democratic candidates for governor will square off in a primary on June 28. Early voting goes until Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

