CHICAGO - A Democratic alderman in Chicago, Illinois, is calling for metal detectors and private security after a shooting at an illegal gathering in her district. "North Avenue Beach is our busiest, it must be safe for everyone," Alderman Michele Smith, who represents Chicago's 43rd Ward, said this week. "We will not tolerate guns on the beach. Police must be allowed to use metal detectors or wands to control the situation."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO