Albuquerque, NM

KRQE Newsfeed: No drinking water, Bridge washed out, Showers and storms, Helping small businesses, Spaceport America Cup

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Chama completely out of water due to water leak – A month ago, Chama residents started warning the state about pending water troubles. As of this morning, the town is without drinking water. The mayor says signs of trouble started about a month ago, with a drop in water pressure. The problem goes back three years ago when they redesigned the water plant which the mayor says was done incorrectly. The mayor says the village poured nearly $1 million into rehabbing the plant and has now lost millions of gallons of water in the last six weeks. He says the village needs 700,000 gallons of water to function and they also need water in order to find the leak and repair it. Without water, people there have been filling up jugs of drinking water at a tanker provided by the Rural Water Association.

[2] Heavy rainfall washes out bridges, strands community in Cibola County – Around 60 families are left stranded in Cibola County after a bridge in their community collapsed from intense flooding. In nearby Moquino, the emergency manager in Cibola County says they got more than two inches of rain on Sunday, in a very short time and it washed bridges away. This is leaving many people with no way in or out. A county manager says road crews are working to repair the damage.

[3] New Mexico sees showers, storms and flood threats – Moderate and heavy rainfall is streaming across eastern New Mexico for the morning commute. The rain is coming in from the south, moving north/northeast. Rain is expected to accumulate the most on the east side of the state today, with more isolated showers and storms in the Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico. However, the moisture plume will shift west overnight through Wednesday. This means that the Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners will have a better chance for widespread showers and storms tonight through Wednesday.

[4] Albuquerque non-profit helping small businesses stay afloat – With most small businesses now facing inflation and labor shortages, a local non-profit is working to help them stay afloat. “Dream Spring” is dedicated to helping underserved or underrepresented entrepreneurs start or grow their small business. Dream Spring has a new partnership with the U.S. Economic Development Administration to offer a ‘fast forward loan,’ where small businesses can get three month loans up to $10,000, interest free.

[5] Spaceport America Cup kicks off opening day – The Spaceport America Cup is returns to New Mexico in-person. The event’s opening day ceremony will be held at the Las Cruces Convention Center Tuesday. The cup is the worlds largest intercollegiate rocketry engineering contest. Over 2000 people are expected to participate in the 5-day event. The cup is scheduled to include presentations, displays and launches

Related
Dry air to the east, isolated storms to the west

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday’s storm coverage will not be nearly as widespread compared to recent days. However, the storms that do form have the capability to produce localized heavy rainfall, with flash flooding threats especially for recent burn scars. Monsoon moisture continues to push west, with the trailing edge close to the NM/AZ border. Dry […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Power restored after outages in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Power has been restored to customers in Santa Fe after PNM initially reported multiple power outages in Santa Fe around 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning. No information has been released on the number of people affected by the outages. Outages can be viewed online at https://www.pnm.com/search-an-outage. No information has been released at this time on […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camps, Burn scar flood risk, Isolated storms, Teen sentenced, Featured in Vogue

Thursday’s Top Stories Two NM officers lose certification, third gets certification suspended Allegiant Air quietly ends Albuquerque Sunport service Biden approval rating at 42 percent: poll Russians focus firepower to seize 2 villages in east Ukraine New Mexico senator weighs in on proposal to repeal state gas taxes Albuquerque man arrested for allegedly soliciting teen […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Tatum, NM
Chama, NM
New Mexico’s national forests to lift most major fire restrictions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a major dose of monsoon energy, fire restrictions across several national forest lands in New Mexico are changing. In a series of news releases Thursday morning, officials say the toughest restrictions will be lifted on most areas of the Valles Caldera and the Lincoln, Cibola, Carson and Santa Fe National Forests […]
ENVIRONMENT
Rainy morning for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Widespread, light and moderate rainfall is moving north from the southern state line, through the Rio Grande Valley, up to the northern mountains and northeast highlands. It is going to be a very rain day for the Valley and northern mountains. Only isolated showers will be possible in the east plains and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE Newsfeed: Hermits Peak Fire details, Reversing stance on homeless, Rainy day, Street racing ban, New exhibit

Wednesday’s Top Stories Officials announce increased police presence in downtown Albuquerque Hundreds killed in deadliest Afghanistan quake in 2 decades Former New Mexico governor working to rescue Americans in other countries New Mexico fire evacuees say they’re still trying to get help from FEMA Lydia Warren is ready for whatever her MMA career has to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
City of Albuquerque, New Mexico helping technology company expand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A technology company with big plans for the future is getting help from the city of Albuquerque and the state when it comes to expanding. The Air Force Research Lab recently awarded Blue Halo an $80M contract to build virtual war games to test weapons. Now, they are extending their footprint in Albuquerque. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Monsoon season brings near record amounts of rain to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monsoon season has brought much needed rain to New Mexico, including in Albuquerque. Officials say this is Albuquerque’s second rainiest start to the monsoon season. A spokesperson for the National Weather Service in Albuquerque says what we are seeing is an early and near record surge in monsoon rain. Just within the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque city councilor claims animals are being neglected at Biopark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn says animals at the Albuquerque Biopark are neglected and suffering and says she has witnessed the conditions for herself. Councilor Fiebelkorn came to Wednesday night’s city council meeting armed with damning pictures of the animals at the Biopark’s Heritage Farm. Those pictures showed no shade outside the horse […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
City of Albuquerque biologists come to the rescue of trapped animals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department oversaw an animal rescue last week. One of the city’s urban biologists responded to a call from a concerned resident about 10 quail chicks being trapped in a storm drain outside of her house. Nick Pederson who is the Urban Biology Division Manager within the Environment […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Moving Southwest Festival begins June 27 in Santa Fe,NM

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the International Museum of Dance (IMOD) Founder and Executive Director, Hilary Palanza, about their inaugural “Moving Southwest Festival” in Santa Fe, New Mexico for three weeks beginning, Monday, June 27th through Juy17th. IMOD is a non-profit organization based in San Francisco. Tickets/information at museum.org and on Facebook at International Museum of Dance-IMOD.
SANTA FE, NM
StretchLab opens new location in New Mexico

Taking care of ourselves is important. Nutrition, exercise, and sleep are what we usually think of. Something we need to add to that list is stretching. StretchLab can help find the best fitness goals for you. Stretching helps with increasing mobility and can be beneficial to overall wellness. They currently...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Parts of New Mexico will see storms, flood threats Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moderate and heavy rainfall is streaming across eastern New Mexico for the morning commute. The rain is coming in from the south, moving north/northeast. Rain is expected to accumulate the most on the east side of the state today, with more isolated showers and storms in the Rio Grande Valley and western […]
Local truckers feel the pinch from high gas prices

It’s taking over $1,000 to fill up a fuel tank right now. It used to cost us $350-$400 — Stan Pettingill, owner of Colt & Joe Trucking. Spiraling diesel prices are hammering area trucking companies. Fuel surcharge rates are affected. For Juan Rodriguez, owner of JR Transport in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
What direction is the rain heading towards?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a rainy day so far across the state, with Albuquerque picking up over half an inch since midnight. Flash flooding is still a concern this afternoon and evening. The heaviest of the rain fell this morning in the metro, with a drying trend expected over the next couple of days.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
