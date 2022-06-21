KRQE Newsfeed: No drinking water, Bridge washed out, Showers and storms, Helping small businesses, Spaceport America Cup

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Chama completely out of water due to water leak – A month ago, Chama residents started warning the state about pending water troubles. As of this morning, the town is without drinking water. The mayor says signs of trouble started about a month ago, with a drop in water pressure. The problem goes back three years ago when they redesigned the water plant which the mayor says was done incorrectly. The mayor says the village poured nearly $1 million into rehabbing the plant and has now lost millions of gallons of water in the last six weeks. He says the village needs 700,000 gallons of water to function and they also need water in order to find the leak and repair it. Without water, people there have been filling up jugs of drinking water at a tanker provided by the Rural Water Association.

[2] Heavy rainfall washes out bridges, strands community in Cibola County – Around 60 families are left stranded in Cibola County after a bridge in their community collapsed from intense flooding. In nearby Moquino, the emergency manager in Cibola County says they got more than two inches of rain on Sunday, in a very short time and it washed bridges away. This is leaving many people with no way in or out. A county manager says road crews are working to repair the damage.

[3] New Mexico sees showers, storms and flood threats – Moderate and heavy rainfall is streaming across eastern New Mexico for the morning commute. The rain is coming in from the south, moving north/northeast. Rain is expected to accumulate the most on the east side of the state today, with more isolated showers and storms in the Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico. However, the moisture plume will shift west overnight through Wednesday. This means that the Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners will have a better chance for widespread showers and storms tonight through Wednesday.

[4] Albuquerque non-profit helping small businesses stay afloat – With most small businesses now facing inflation and labor shortages, a local non-profit is working to help them stay afloat. “Dream Spring” is dedicated to helping underserved or underrepresented entrepreneurs start or grow their small business. Dream Spring has a new partnership with the U.S. Economic Development Administration to offer a ‘fast forward loan,’ where small businesses can get three month loans up to $10,000, interest free.

[5] Spaceport America Cup kicks off opening day – The Spaceport America Cup is returns to New Mexico in-person. The event’s opening day ceremony will be held at the Las Cruces Convention Center Tuesday. The cup is the worlds largest intercollegiate rocketry engineering contest. Over 2000 people are expected to participate in the 5-day event. The cup is scheduled to include presentations, displays and launches

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.