MIAMI – Tuesday marks the first official day of summer, but millions in the Midwest and South are already baking under a heat dome. And it follows a separate heat wave that scorched much of the country last week.Portland, Oregon resident Jollene Brown died of extreme heat almost exactly one year ago. Her son, Shane Brown says he plans to be at her graveside next Tuesday. "I'm going down to her grave and going to bring flowers and just kind of sit with her and talk."Shane had brought his mother a swamp cooler prior to the heat wave, but it...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO