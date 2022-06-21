ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

No foul play suspected in death of Bonnaroo festivalgoer

By Lucas Wright
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — The Manchester Police Department is reporting one person has died following this weekend’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Authorities say, 29-year-old Leeann Sizemore of Lowell, Indiana, was pronounced deceased Sunday after being transported to Unity Medical Center.

MPD said Sizemore was found unresponsive at a campsite Sunday morning.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Authorities are waiting for an autopsy to determine Sizemore’s cause of death.

