GOP congressional candidate: Democrats don't want school children to think for themselves

A Republican candidate for governor in Michigan has been arrested and charged in connection with last year’s fatal Capitol riot. Per a report from the Associated Press, 40-year-old Ryan Kelley—who’s one of five GOP candidates pursuing the office—was charged with multiple misdemeanors on Thursday. Among the Capitol riot-focused details cited in court documents are a February 2021 interview in which Kelley himself spoke about being at the location on Jan. 6, as well as his featured speaker status at a regional Stop the Steal rally in Lansing. He has also been reported to have been seen outside the Capitol in footage of the Jan. 6 riot.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO