ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

GOP congressional candidate: Democrats don't want school children to think for themselves

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 21, 2022 - 06:33 - Republican congressional candidate Derrick...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden 'running for re-election' in 2024, White House says

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that President Biden is indeed running for reelection in 2024. During the daily White House press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre whether Biden would run, amid concerns by Democratic strategists about the president’s age, which will be 82 at the start of his second term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Complex

Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Arrested, Charged in Connection With Capitol Riot

A Republican candidate for governor in Michigan has been arrested and charged in connection with last year’s fatal Capitol riot. Per a report from the Associated Press, 40-year-old Ryan Kelley—who’s one of five GOP candidates pursuing the office—was charged with multiple misdemeanors on Thursday. Among the Capitol riot-focused details cited in court documents are a February 2021 interview in which Kelley himself spoke about being at the location on Jan. 6, as well as his featured speaker status at a regional Stop the Steal rally in Lansing. He has also been reported to have been seen outside the Capitol in footage of the Jan. 6 riot.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#School Children#Political Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Republican
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Fox News

762K+
Followers
163K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy