Fort Dodge, IA

Fort Dodge weekend shooting under investigation, 1 injured

By Kelly Maricle
 2 days ago

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Police in Fort Dodge are investigating a weekend shooting that injured one person.

Officers were on a call near the 600 block of North 22nd Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when they heard gunshots, according to a news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department. Shortly after, 911 calls came in reporting the shots fired. Police also learned a male had been shot.

Officers arriving on the scene found an 18-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers provided aid until medics arrived to transport him to the hospital.

Police determined the shots came from the parking lot area of the Dodger Townhomes, where witnesses told them a group of individuals had been gathered prior to the shooting. Multiple vehicles fled directly after the shots were fired. Damage to nearby vehicles and buildings was found from the shooting.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident among known individuals, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who may have video footage in the area is asked to contact Fort Dodge Police at 515-573-1424.

