ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanhassen, MN

Summer starts Tuesday with lower temps and humidity

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Chanhassen, MN) -- This first official day of summer will be a little cooler than the last...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knsiradio.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota Until 1:00 a.m.

(KNSI) – The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Benton, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright County until 1 a.m. on Friday. Thunderstorms may develop this evening and could contain large hail and damaging winds. ___. Copyright 2022 Leighton Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. This...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Extreme heat knocks out refrigerators at south metro Costco

Extreme heat put refrigerators and freezers on the fritz at a south metro Costco on Monday. A sign at the Eagan store entrance informed shoppers there'd be no cold items available due to the heat-related outage. The cooling systems had been restored by Monday evening, when a store manager confirmed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chanhassen, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's in its peak strawberry-picking window

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's something sweet about finding the perfect strawberry."I just look to see how ripe they are, if they're too green put it back, and if red you keep it," David Wilson, from Ramsey, said. "Hope to get the red ones.""It was a good crop this year," Evan Rowe said.Rowe is the general manager at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. He said there were around 500 customers that came through the family-run business Wednesday morning.Strawberry picking has been in high demand in recent years."A lot of people that came out for that first time right around 2020 and...
ANOKA, MN
KEYC

Repair work underway to fix buckled pavement on Highway 169

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Work crews have temporarily closed a portion of of the southbound left lane of Highway 169 between Mankato and St. Peter to repair some pavement buckling. These occur when the air temperature changes from moderate to extreme heat. The sun heats the pavement, and the pavement...
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Bear spotted crossing Highway 20

Peggy Ziemer saw an animal in a field as she and her husband drove down Highway 20 on Saturday morning heading to Cannon Falls. At first she could not make out what it was. “You could tell it wasn’t a dog,” she said. It was a bear. As...
CANNON FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mn#National Weather Service
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Is A Great Reminder To Pay Attention On All Minnesota Boat Launches

So this happened in Dakota County, but in reality, you could substitute Dakota for any number of Minnesota county names. A driver, pulling his boat out of the water, forgot that his vehicle was in reverse when he exited, resulting in both his car and boat going back into the lake. It's a good reminder to double-check everything while you are on area boat launches.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Blue Line Extension Light Rail Route Officially Approved

A revised light rail route from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park now has the green light. The Metropolitan Council and the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved the modified route for the METRO Blue Line Extension this week. The revised route would go down the middle of County Road 81. That...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
1520 The Ticket

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: The historic Grain Belt Brewery

MINNEAPOLIS — The historic Grain Belt Brewery in northeast Minneapolis is no longer producing suds, but the building itself still gets a fair share of attention. Tonight's KARE in the Air might show you why. According to "Historic Twin Cities," a number of smaller companies merged in 1890 to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Wet bulbs" helping Hennepin County emergency crews keep people safe amid dangerous heat

PLYMOUTH -- Hennepin County is relying on a growing network of special weather stations to aid emergency managers in planning for and responding to heat-related emergencies."We want to know in what areas are going to require the greatest amount of resources," said Eric Waage, the county's director of emergency management. "Typically they're the areas with disparities and folks lacking air conditioning who face challenges, but there are also areas with exceptionally high heat island effects."According to Waage, a heat island is an area where conditions on the ground, including architecture and topography, may make it a hotter spot versus some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy