Kingsport, TN

Howard W. “Buck” Vaughn

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT CARMEL - Howard W. “Buck” Vaughn, 80, of Mount Carmel, TN went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born January 13, 1942, in Sullivan County, TN to the late Rev. Lon and Nellie Bailey Vaughn. Buck...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. Jean Casteel Wallen

KINGSPORT - Mrs. Jean Casteel Wallen, 87, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 23, 2022 after an extended period of declining health. Jean was born in Scott County, VA on February 22, 1935. After graduating from Rye Cove High School and Abingdon’s Johnston Memorial Hospital nursing program, Jean moved to Kingsport to join Holston Valley Community Hospital as a registered nurse, where she met and married Delmer H. Wallen in 1956. Jean held multiple nursing roles over her life of service, including school nurse at both James Madison Elementary School and John Sevier Junior High School and home health and floor nurse with Holston Valley Community Hospital.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Edward “Darryl” Davidson

KINGSPORT - Edward “Darryl” Davidson, 62, of the Arcadia Community of Kingsport passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born on November 6, 1959, in Kingsport, Tennessee, Darryl was a 20-year member of the Peacemakers Motorcycle...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donnie (Don) Eugene Cookenour

KINGSPORT - Donnie (Don) Eugene Cookenour, 85, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at his home on June 22, 2022. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Chaplain Kenny Adkins officiating. The burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park at 3:00 pm.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hugh A. Coffman

KINGSPORT - Hugh A. Coffman, 83, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022 after an extended illness. Graveside funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. at East Tennessee Cemetery on Saturday, June 25, 2022 with Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash officiating along with Andrew Coffman worshiping in song. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Drew Coffman, Steve Coffman, Mike Fields, Darrell Coffman, and Edward Coffman.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Thomas Matthew Shipley

PSALM 103:1 Bless the LORD, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name. Thomas Matthew Shipley was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He left this life after a lengthy illness on June 19, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN at the age of 37.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Walter Riggins

KINGSPORT - Walter Riggins, 76, of Kingsport passed away Sunday afternoon, May 29, 2022, following a period of declining health. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on June 25, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Kingsport with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the funeral service, in the church atrium.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ben Franklin Johnson

BLOUNTVILLE - Ben Franklin Johnson, 91, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Ben and Susie (Rasnake) Johnson. Ben proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Trinity Covenant Brethren Church in Blountville.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carol Jean Anderson

SURGOINSVILLE - Carol Jean Anderson, age 82, of Surgoinsville, TN, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, after an extended illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home. Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Anderson family. Online condolences may be made to www.broomefuneralhome.com.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tracey Leigh Pierson

YUMA, VA - Tracey Leigh Pierson, 42 of Yuma, VA passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Monday, June 20, 2022. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 10 AM – 12:00 Noon at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon in the funeral home chapel with her uncle, Larry Tolley presiding. Interment will follow at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alvin & Tommy Jones, Greg, Tony & Trevor Bellamy, Matt Flanary, Brandon & Scott Hensley and Daniel Thacker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve and Dave Falin, JR, Roger and Dennis Hensley.
YUMA, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Randall Dewell Davis

CHURCH HILL – Randall Dewell Davis, 67, passed away on his and Deena’s wedding anniversary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Randy was born on December 8, 1954, in Kingsport, TN. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and served as a Staff Sargent for the United States Marine Corps. He was a previous president of the Church Hill Rescue Squad and worked at Quebecor Printing and later retired from Exide.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Martha Faye Isley

Martha Faye Isley, 57, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Pleasant View Baptist Church from 11:00am-1:00pm. The funeral service will begin at 1:00pm, following the visitation, with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. A graveside...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Damon Coy Hayes Sr.

Damon Coy Hayes Sr., 66, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was born in Bristol, Tennessee and resided in Blountville, Tennessee with his wife of 46 years, Neva Jean. Damon enjoyed spending his time outdoors, especially at the lake and cabin. He enjoyed several hobbies such as hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles. He was blessed with a large family who loved him dearly and will miss him each and every day.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Judy Lee Trammell

KEOKEE, VA - Judy Lee Trammell, 80, of Keokee, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Lee County, Virginia the daughter of the late Clarence Morris and Lula Marie (Snodgrass) Morris. Judy was the second of eight children. She was raised and spent half her life in Keokee, VA. After graduation, she built a wonderful family home with her husband, Paul E. Trammell. Judy was a loving wife, mother, sister, and devoted friend. One of her greatest passions was cooking. She loved hosting large family dinners and created a treasured cookbook of family favorites. Judy was Queen of her Red Hat group and loved going on outings and spending time with them. Judy was a strong partner for Paul and the many civic organizations he participated in both local, regional & national. She was very active in the lives of her children, and grandchildren, and will be deeply missed. Her legacy will live on for generations to come.
KEOKEE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Wayne Neal

KINGSPORT - Wayne Neal, 71, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at his home following a lengthy illness. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary R. Lyons

BLOOMINGDALE - Mary R. Lyons of the Bloomingdale community passed at home on Monday June 20, 2022. She was born on July 12, 1936, in Jasper VA, to Allen W. and Roxie A. Buell Queen and grew up in Clintwood VA where she attended Clintwood High School. She married James...
BLOOMINGDALE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James Odell Elam

POUND, VA -- James Odell Elam, 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home of Weber City, VA.
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Mr. Sammy Jackson

GRAY - Mr. Sammy Jackson, age 76, Gray, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Jackson was born December 28, 1945, in Kingsport, TN and the son of the late Emerson & Ollie Spears Jackson. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Bill, James, Wayne and Junior and a sister, Lucille Johnson.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sharon Marie (Clark) King

KINGSPORT – Sharon Marie (Clark) King, 73, departed this life on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Wexford House. She was born on September 15, 1948 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, a daughter of the late William Lewis Clark and Dorothy (Whitsell) Clark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Newman Iverson

KINGSPORT - Betty Newman Iverson, 87, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Asbury Place, Kingsport, following several years of declining health. Mrs. Iverson was born November 21, 1934, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Orville Earl and Elaine Nighbert Newman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, J. Robert Iverson, her brother James L. Newman and her stepson, J. Robert Iverson, Jr.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jessie (Purkey) Tucker

Jessie (Purkey) Tucker, age 87, went to be with the Lord on June 6th, 2022. Jessie was born in Duffield, VA in 1935. She was a graduate of Shoemaker High School, Gate City, VA class of 1953. After high school she married her first husband, Worley and raised four sons. After Worley's passing, she remarried to John and raised another son. In her early years she was a home maker, after her children were older, she started a job at Hillside (Holston) Manor as a housekeeper until retiring 1998 as head of housekeeping. Her favorite hobbies were crocheting, crossword puzzles, and watching NCIS and game shows.
GATE CITY, VA

