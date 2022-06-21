ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The next Nintendo Direct will focus on Xenoblade Chronicles 3

By Oli Welsh
Polygon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo will stream a 20-minute Nintendo Direct presentation this week, focusing on its next major release, the Monolith Soft role-playing game Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The Nintendo Direct...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ is coming to Steam with new DLC this week

After several months of being storefront-exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC, Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is coming to Steam this week alongside the launch of the game’s Molten Mirrors downloadable content (DLC). Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will launch on Steam this Thursday (June 23) at 6PM...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The 2022 Steam Summer Sale is live for the next two weeks

Another year, another massive Steam Summer Sale. Dubbed “Steam 3000,” this year’s sale is now live and ends on July 7 at 1 p.m. ET. The sale prices range from high to low, offering players a chance to pick up classics like Titanfall 2 for next to nothing, or more modern titles like the PC version of God of War with a nice chunk shaved off the top.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

No Man’s Sky coming to Nintendo Switch in October

Hello Games is bringing its procedurally generated spacefaring adventure No Man’s Sky to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 7, both digitally and physically, the developer announced Thursday. The Switch version will pack in No Man’s Sky’s expansive universe and more than six years of updates as part of the package.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

20 Nintendo Switch games worth buying in the latest sale

Nintendo is hosting a group of sales for the Nintendo Switch, which it’s calling the “Big Ol’ Super Sale.” The grouping is now live, and all of the sales end on July 7 at 2:59 a.m. ET. This “Super Sale” includes games from Nintendo and its...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Direct#Monolith Soft#Video Game#Switch
Polygon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection might get ‘Spartan Points’ microtransactions

Halo: The Master Chief Collection may be getting new microtransactions to help players catch up on old seasons. In a new blog on Halo Waypoint, 343 wrote about some updates coming to Halo Infinite and The Master Chief Collection. Notably, “Season Points” in The Master Chief Collection will eventually be renamed to “Spartan Points,” and may become purchasable via microtransactions.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

5 things to know about Overwatch 2 from Blizzard’s Reddit Q&A

Developers from Blizzard Entertainment took to Reddit on Wednesday to answer questions from the community about Overwatch 2, the free-to-play semi-sequel to the hero shooter that’s launching this October. Overwatch 2 developers, including game director Aaron Keller, answered some burning questions about Blizzard’s next game — like what’s going to happen to your existing credits and unopened loot boxes in Overwatch — but left some questions unanswered.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Star Guardians are returning to League of Legends next month

League of Legends’ Star Guardians are returning for a new adventure. Riot Games revealed a new teaser for one of League of Legends’ most popular skin lines (and universes), on Monday. The trailer also lets fans know that the Star Guardians will return to the game on July 14.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Polygon

The Terminator will be back (in Call of Duty: Warzone)

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s fourth season of content arrives this week, bringing with it a new battle pass, a new Operator, new weapons, and all manner of ornate cosmetics — vampire skins, blue and pink guns, full-body golden armor, and other visual perks that scream “we’re definitely in season four of a video game.” The Terminator is also coming to Call of Duty.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes’ review: royal rumble

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is going to take a lot of Fire Emblem fans by surprise. A violent hack and slash spin-off may seem like the last thing Three Houses‘ strategic RPG needs, but developer Omega Force’s latest title is a near-mandatory play for any Three Houses fans.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Spinarak be Shiny?

For June 21, 2022, Spinarak will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for evolving Pokémon. And yes, Spinarak can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Pokémon is about catching ’em all, and in Pokémon Go that means catching every variant, including rare Shiny versions of Pokémon. Every Tuesday in Pokémon Go, players will see a specific Pokémon spawning more frequently during Spotlight Hour, which runs from 6 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. local time. Spotlight Hour is your chance to load up on candy, a chance for high CP Pokémon, and, if you’re lucky, a Shiny Pokémon.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go is getting more Ultra Beasts

Pokémon Go’s rollout of Ultra Beasts from the Pokémon Sun and Moon games will speed up this summer with three new additions to the mobile game’s Pokédex: Pheromosa, Buzzwole, and Xurkitree. Players who attend a trio of Pokémon Go Fest events in Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo will get them first as part of special research tasks, but all players will get access to them by the end of Pokémon Go’s current season of content.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Into the Breach is getting a big update, coming to mobile thanks to Netflix

Strategy game Into the Breach is expanding in all sorts of ways, developer Subset Games announced on Thursday. First in the form of a literal expansion — an Advanced Edition of the game is coming July 19, which will add new missions, new weapons, a new difficulty mode, seven new languages, and plenty of additional features as a free update for all current platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Xbox’s cloud service will soon have mouse and keyboard support

Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service, xCloud, is getting a few upgrades in the near future. The company has started encouraging developers to add mouse and keyboard support to more of their xCloud compatible games and to reduce latency on the service, Microsoft said during its Xbox Game Streaming discussion at xFest.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Destiny 2 guide: Duality dungeon collectibles

Duality is the new dungeon that Bungie released with Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted. It takes place in the Nightmares of Calus, a frequent Destiny frenemy. The collectibles for this dungeon are Calus’ repressed memories, and they give you more story information about his current state and his interactions with the Witness — Destiny’s biggest bad.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Bungie hits YouTuber with a $7.6 million lawsuit for fake DMCA claims

Bungie is suing a Destiny 2 YouTuber who allegedly struck back at DMCA takedowns leveled on his account by filing false DMCA claims, on Bungie’s behalf, against other streamers and the studio itself. Bungie’s lawsuit, filed in federal court on Wednesday, seeks at least $7.6 million in damages.
LAW
Polygon

Remastered Blade Runner adventure available now on PC and consoles

And just like that, Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition has launched. The remaster of the groundbreaking point-and-click PC adventure from 1997, which ran into development difficulties two years ago, is available now via Steam and the Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation marketplaces. Nightdive Studios announced in March 2020 that it was updating Westwood Studios’ acclaimed sci-fi narrative, but in October of that year, studio chief Stephen Kick acknowledged that developers hadn’t realized the number of character models in the game, all of which would need remastering. Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition was then given a TBD launch window.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy