The next Nintendo Direct will focus on Xenoblade Chronicles 3

For June 21, 2022, Spinarak will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for evolving Pokémon. And yes, Spinarak can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Pokémon is about catching ’em all, and in Pokémon Go that means catching every variant, including rare Shiny versions of Pokémon. Every Tuesday in Pokémon Go, players will see a specific Pokémon spawning more frequently during Spotlight Hour, which runs from 6 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. local time. Spotlight Hour is your chance to load up on candy, a chance for high CP Pokémon, and, if you’re lucky, a Shiny Pokémon.

