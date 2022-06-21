ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furnas County, NE

Two more men sentenced, convicted in conenction to Furnas County sex trafficking

 2 days ago

BEAVER CITY — A 15th man has been sentenced in connection to an ongoing Furnas County sex trafficking case. Rowdy Baxter, 64, was sentenced last week in Furnas County District Court to 90...

Sayler Screen Printing in Kearney evacuated for Tuesday morning fire

KEARNEY - Emergency crews responded to Sayler Screen Printing Tuesday morning for a reported structure fire. At 10 a.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the custom T-shirt and apparel shop in Old Town Kearney at 1923 Central Ave. According to emergency radio traffic, the fire was believed...
Kearney Public to honor living graduates from Longfellow for 150th anniversary

KEARNEY — For the 150th anniversary of Kearney Public Schools, the district would like to honor living KHS graduates from 1930-1960 who went to Longfellow. To be included, graduates from those years are encouraged to email a current photo, year of graduation and a quote about being a KHS Bearcat, or about the importance of school, to kps@kearneycats.com.
Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery announces artist in residence

COZAD — Shelby Marzoni, a native of Illinois who calls herself an “obsessive painter,” will be the artist in residence July 1-15 at the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery in Cozad. A reception to welcome Marzoni will take place at the museum from 5-7 p.m. July...
Tuition freeze: UNK looks to freeze student tuition, give staff, faculty raises

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska plans to freeze tuition for all students as part of the 2022-23 operating budget. The proposed budget will be brought before the Board of Regents at their meeting today. It will complete the three-year, system-wide plan to manage the fiscal challenges created by the pandemic while positioning the university for long-term success, according to a press release from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Six Kearneyites, Yanney Park to show off their bountiful gardens Saturday

KEARNEY — After four years away, the Community Summer Garden Walk is blooming again. The event, entitled “Our Garden Story,” will feature six resplendent gardens. It will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine. Sponsored by the Soil Sisters and Misters Garden Club, it will benefit the new Gardens at Yanney Park.
Some downtown Kearney streets to be closed Friday-Saturday

KEARNEY — Downtown Kearney streets will be closed starting at 5 p.m.. Friday for BBQ on the Bricks. The closure will continue through Saturday for the event. The closures will affect these streets:. - 24th Street from Avenue A to Central Avenue; and,. - 24th Street from Central Avenue...
As Kearney's popultation grows so does need for more water storage

KEARNEY — It’s been hot, dry and windy, so Kearney residents have been watering their lawns, but there’s no need to worry about wells running dry. “We’re sitting pretty good right now, really good,” said Tony Jelinek, director of utilities for the city of Kearney.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
High scoring game as Nationals defeat American all-stars

KEARNEY — Finishing with a score that resembled that of a football game, the National team outscored the Amercian team 21-7 in the 2022 Ed Mach Seniors Division All-Star game. The Nationals opened up a big lead by scoring seven in the third inning, and nine in the fourth,...
