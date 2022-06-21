ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Illegal dirt bike riding suspects plead not guilty

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fo0qV_0gHDcwoZ00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three suspects accused of illegally riding dirt bikes in a large-scale ride on Cleveland streets in May faced a judge on Tuesday morning and pled not guilty.

Jonathan Rivera-Ortiz; 28; Christine Vazquez, 28; and Luis Ortiz, 29, are charged with failure to comply, aggravated riot and inducing panic.

Ohio man dies after vehicle crashes into pond

Rivera-Ortiz and Ortiz received a bond of $3,500. Vazquez received a bond of $2,500.

A pre-trial for Rivera-Ortiz and Vazquez is set for June 28. A pre-trial for Ortiz is scheduled for August 1.

Two women injured in Wisconsin skydiving crash

Police say the suspects recklessly drove a dirt bike, sometimes reaching speeds more than 80 mph, when police tried to initiate a stop near West 58th Street and Detroit Avenue. The chase ended at West 130th Street with their arrests.

The arrests were part of Operation Wheels Down .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 16

Jack meeoff
2d ago

in New York City they destroy the dirt bikes after they catch them..

Reply
13
sheraa
2d ago

Take their toys… fine them .. if the don’t pay within 90 days. Auction if …

Reply(4)
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Dirt Bikes#Wisconsin#Wjw#Nexstar Media Inc
Cleveland.com

Driver claims $600 found in purse is for hair, eyelashes enhancement: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer was patrolling the Motel 6 parking lot June 13 and checked a car that had dark tinted windows. The registered owner had a suspended license and an Ohio Identification card. A bit later, he saw the car leave the lot and turn onto Engle Road. He activated the cruiser’s emergency lights and siren. The car pulled over. The officer asked the driver to lower the rear passenger windows since the tint was very dark and he was unable to see inside. The motorist said she should not be driving and her passenger was supposed to drive. The motorist was the car’s owner. She did not have a valid driver’s license. The passenger provided her Indiana Identification card. Both women should not be driving, according to background checks. They gave the officer permission to search the car. The officer found a large stack of folded money, about $600, inside the driver’s purse. He also found a single dollar bill tightly rolled with white powder residue in it. The officer checked the passenger’s purse and found a second rolled dollar bill with white residue. He asked the driver why she had so much money. She said it was for her hair and eyelashes. The driver was cited for traffic offenses and both, for have drug paraphernalia. They were released at the scene.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Collinwood murder suspect wanted by Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking to the public for information about a murder that took place on Huntmere Avenue Wednesday. Police said that they responded to the 15500 block of Huntmere Avenue at approximately 5:37 p.m. for a man being shot. When officers arrived, they said they...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Driver found sleeping at the wheel in roadway: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

Police received information at 8:24 p.m. June 17 about a possible drunken driver near Barton Road. They located the car at an intersection. The driver was sleeping behind the steering wheel and the car was still in drive. Officers positioned their patrol cars to block the driver from leaving. They removed the driver from the car. He was arrested for drunken driving and taken to jail.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Cortland woman accused of shoving man off bicycle and riding away

A Cortland woman has pleaded “not guilty” to charges filed after a Warren man claimed she pushed him off his bicycle and rode away. Keysa Haynes, 53, was charged with robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia following her arrest on Monday. A 40-year-old Warren man who waved down...
cleveland19.com

5 vehicles involved in deadly crash in Ashland County

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old Wellington woman was killed in a five vehicle accident on State Route 89 in Jackson Township Wednesday evening. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Christine Smith was southbound on State Route 89 when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 42.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Mother of Mentor teen who vanished a week ago desperate to find her

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Seventeen-year-old Hayden Combs of Mentor hasn’t been seen in a week and her mom, Kristen Garfield, is desperate to find her. “My gut instinct is I feel like she’s in some sort of trouble,” said Garfield. The teen was last seen in Painesville...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police search for man wanted for string of robberies

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said they believe a man wanted for robbing two businesses last week, robbed an additional two businesses on Tuesday. According to Akron police, the man robbed the Family Dollar on S. Arlington Street and the Dollar General on Brown Street Tuesday morning. In the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Car flips on I-90 in Bratenahl

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic was backed up on I-90 West Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle flipped on the highway. The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. near E. 105th Street. Bratenahl Police Lieutenant Dominic Soric said a total of four vehicles were involved in the crash, a tractor trailer, a...
BRATENAHL, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

51K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy