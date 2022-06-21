ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Chipmaker Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ford, Wells Fargo And Starbucks

By Henry Khederian
 3 days ago
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s AMD high-performance computing and visualization products help gamers get the most from their favorite titles, and over the past five years, the most out of investors' portfolios.

Since June 2017, AMD stock's five-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech and multinational investment bank companies: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F, Wells Fargo & Co WFC and Starbucks Corporation SBUX.

Advanced Micro Devices designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs.

AMD also supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. The firm was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Here's how the returns break down from June 2017 to present:

  • Ford is up from $11.04 to $11.23 for a return of 1.72%
  • Wells Fargo is down from $52.45 to $38.48 for a return of -26.63%
  • Amazon is up from $50.19 to $106.22 for a return of 111.64%
  • Nvidia is up from $38.46 to $158.80 for a return of 312.90%
  • Microsoft is up from $71.21 to $247.65 for a return of 247.77%
  • Starbucks is up from $59.81 to $71.87 for a return of 20.16%
  • And finally, AMD is up from $14.17 a share to $81.57 for a return of 475.65%

