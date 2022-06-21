ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'God Hates NFTs,' Vitalik Buterin Is 'Antichrist:' Bizarre 'Protest' Takes Place Outside NFT.NYC Venue

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lc1q1_0gHDcDXE00

A “protest” took place outside of the ongoing NFT.NYC conference in New York on Monday.

What Happened: People holding placards proclaiming Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder as the anti-christ and “God Hates NFTs” were seen at the mock event.

People could be seen “demonstrating” against NFTs and raising slogans while marching down a street in SoHo, New York City.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus noted that the protest was a parody in response to a tweet from cryptocurrency journalist Laura Shin. He said in a subsequent tweet, “normies do hate NFTs tho.”

Why It Matters: Adage reporter Asa Hiken said the “stunt” was organized by Bobby Kim, also known as Bobby Hundreds, the designer-writer co-founder of The Hundreds — a global men’s streetwear brand and editorial platform.

Kim told Hiken that the protest was held because the “community needs a laugh right now.”

NFC.NYT bills itself as a “leading annual non-fungible token event” and this year it is being held between June 20-23 amid the backdrop of a cryptocurrency valuation meltdown.

Comments / 32

EMMANUEL 1.16×2=1
2d ago

remember once you die you have denied God your creator what do you think he's going to feel about you standing before him good luck with your way of thinking God bless

Reply
11
Irish!
1d ago

NFT??? The only thing God hates is our sins. God loves all of us which is why his son Jesus Christ went to the cross for us. He wants all to repent for your sins and accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior so you can spend eternal life in Heaven because if you don't, you will suffer in Hell for all eternity forever separated from God.

Reply
6
??
2d ago

now in days people especially the Democrat party will yell and protest about anything nothing surprises me about what they do

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitalik Buterin
Person
Bobby Kim
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Nft#Web3#Ethereum Eth Usd#Dogecoin Doge Usd
Rolling Stone

Mormon MomTok Is Blowing Up With Rumors of ‘Soft Swinging’

Click here to read the full article. Don’t let anyone tell you MomTok is boring. Last week, the mormon mommy influencers of Utah saw their friend group (and at least one marriage) implode. Thankfully, numerous TikTokers were on hand to break down the juicy drama. At the center of the drama is Taylor Frankie Paul and her husband Tate. Paul’s TikTok has 3.5 million followers who watch videos of herding a variety of dance challenges, or her daughter putting on make-up. She also made a lot of content with a small group of moms from her Utah neighborhood who claimed to...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Protests
Variety

Juror Reveals Why Amber Heard Lost to Johnny Depp: She Had ‘Crocodile Tears’ and Made Us ‘Uncomfortable’

Click here to read the full article. A juror from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial spoke exclusively to “Good Morning America” about the trial verdict, which ruled that Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. Heard is ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp as a result. The juror, one of five men on the seven-person jury, told “GMA” that Heard’s emotional testimony during the trial was not realistic. “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
142K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy