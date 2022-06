The Reed Family Insurance Advisors of Damariscotta is not affiliated in any way with the Harry E. Reed Insurance Agency in Millinocket. Like many, we became aware of several news stories published over the past 24 hours reporting on an offensive sign posted on the front door of this other agency containing racist stereotypes. It is important for our clients and our community to know that we here at Reed Family Insurance Advisors have no association with this agency and condemn the racist content presented in their sign.

