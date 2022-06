PARAMUS, N.J. -- Police are looking for the man behind a brazen crime in the Garden State.They say a car thief went into a home while the family was upstairs and stole car keys, before taking off with a BMW.As CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Wednesday, surveillance video shows the suspect sneaking around the family home in Paramus.The alleged criminal is seen by cameras outside and inside of the home in the Bruce Drive area of the town on Monday night.It all started at around 11 p.m. The suspect gets out of a white SUV on the street, wearing a ski...

PARAMUS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO