Timberwolves President Tim Connelly On Karl-Anthony Towns' Super Max Extension: "I Hope He’s Here Forever. I Hope We Have The Type Of Team Success That Would Allow Us To Look Up And See Karl’s Jersey Being Hung Up In The Rafters."
After being somewhat of a laughing stock in the NBA for the longest time, the Minnesota Timberwolves look like they are headed in the right direction. They made the playoffs for the second time since 2004 this season and gave the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies plenty of headaches in their first-round...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0