Bismarck, ND

National Day Calendar: National Selfie Day

kxnet.com
 2 days ago

www.kxnet.com

kxnet.com

Mechanic shares tips about car readiness in hot weather

BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

Mountain Lion sighting in Bismarck backyard

(Bismarck, ND) -- There has been another mountain lion sighting in Bismarck. The images were caught on the backyard camera of a Bismarck family around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The family alerted their neighbors, as well as the Bismarck Police Department. North Dakota Game and Fish experts say the wild cats...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Mandan’s Benevolent Tattoo – Breathtaking Magic

I have none myself, no I'm not against having one, I've just never been compelled to a perfect tat that would show people who I am, without actually saying any words, make sense? To me, that is what a tattoo is, an expression, a statement so to speak. Russ and Ashley Ireland are proud owners of Benevolent Tattoo - 3206 Memorial Hwy here in Mandan ( Tuesday thru Saturday ) - They have been on the strip since October 2014. Along with Savannah Drader ( A Body Piecer - Benevolent Body Mods ) and Mike ( an apprentice who is on his way to one day developing his own style ), This place is a pure haven for tattoo and art fans.
MANDAN, ND
kxnet.com

Bismarck kids learning lessons through summer lemonade stand

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — KX News came across the cutest siblings’ lemonade and treat stand in Bismarck. Thirteen-year-old Shiloh Hemphil and 10-year-old Sam Hemphil say they started their stand this summer with the idea from mom. The Hemphil siblings say their stand is unique because everything is made...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Main Street Minute: Blissful Bee Smoothies opens storefront in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Blissful Bee Smoothies specializes in cold-pressed juices and smoothies. Owner and Creator Anna Schneider said there’s been a need in the community for a business like hers. Schneider has been in business for about 16 months, previously at the Green Thumb Greenhouse. She has...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Bismarck Police starting the Shining Star Program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department along with the Bismarck Park and Recreation Department is implementing the Shining Star Program, a program designed to reward children when an officer observes them demonstrating good behavior. If an officer witnesses a child doing things such as using a crosswalk or performing a good deed, they […]
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Sacred Pipe Resource Center announces series of Bismarck forums

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With the COVID pandemic not letting up and an increase in price affecting homeowners across the entire county, many people are feeling the brunt of the housing bubble — and these issues compounding on other problems facing the North Dakota Native American population. To...
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Summer Unplugged program aims to get kids outside, off their electronics

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Want your kids to get off their electronics and outdoors?. Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports, Hess Corporation and the Minot YMCA all came together to host “Summer Unplugged.”. This program is free for everyone and is a way to bring families together by doing outdoor...
MINOT, ND
SuperTalk 1270

South Central North Dakota Fireworks Shows Viewing Guide

One year ago today fireworks were banned for Morton and Burleigh counties in south-central North Dakota. Other counties around us such as Emmons, Grant, and others had also adopted a "no fireworks policy." What a difference a year can make. This year the state is drought-free, burn bans are all but history, and it's "game on" for fireworks.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

First Community Credit Union moves into famous Mandan location

The First Community Credit Union has recently moved into a new location in Mandan — one that carries a lot of history with it. The establishment at 4614 Memorial Highway is built on the site of an old staple of Mandan-Gourmet House, a restaurant extremely popular in town before its closing in 1989.
MANDAN, ND
kxnet.com

Baseball: Mandan Chiefs Have One Word in Mind When it Comes to This Season

MANDAN, ND
kxnet.com

State Fair provides economic boost to Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State Fair is one month away, and the state is getting ready for the big event. The North Dakota State Fairgrounds host over 300,000 people on average every year. With almost half the population of North Dakota in attendance for this week-long...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Scare at Bismarck shelter raises funding concerns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Earlier Thursday, many who depend on the shelter at the Bismarck United Way 24-hour home were concerned. They said they were initially told that because of a staffing shortage, they had to leave the shelter for several hours during the day if United Way could not find anyone to cover. They were given a three-hour notice that they were to be out from 4 to 8 p.m.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Baseball: Surrey shuts out Garrison

GARRISON, ND

