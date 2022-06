OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has approved a change to how the Ocala Jockey Club property can be used. Some residents oppose the proposal. Less than a year ago, the world Equestrian Center, which is owned by Mary and Larry Roberts who also owns Golden Ocala, announced that it had acquired the Ocala Jockey Club.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO