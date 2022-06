Mostly sunny. Just a few passing fair weather clouds. Highs will range from 65 to 85 degrees around northern Michigan. Not as warm as yesterday. And not as humid. Highs in the Upper Peninsula will be in the 60s. Across the Lower Peninsula most highs will be in the 70s. Wind will be noticeable...especially if you are near the Great Lakes...gusts to 20 mph will be common. Along the lakes, gusts over 25 are expected. The wind will come mainly from the northwest.

