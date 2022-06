Steve Sarkisian secured perhaps the biggest commitment of his Texas tenure Thursday morning when 2023 QB Arch Manning pulled the trigger in favor of the Longhorns. Manning chose Texas over Georgia and Alabama. The nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning is the consensus #1 overall prospect in the country in the 2023 recruiting class. Manning is the second commitment in the 2023 class out of Isidore Newman High School, joining TE Will Randle.

