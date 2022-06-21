ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Parenting support group expands to capitol city

KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IGW7_0gHDZUKI00

There are many books and resources on parenting, but where do you go if you still have unanswered questions?

Support groups like Flourish, which started in Dickinson, provide an environment for mothers and experts to bounce suggestions and tips off of each other.

“We’re an intimate group so you can get to know each other and talk very honestly about the struggles or concerns or milestones that come up during that pregnancy and early period of your life,” Bismarck Doula Community Vice President Willow Huisman said.

Heisman said there are several major challenges that no mother will escape.

“You miss lack of sleep doing things you’ve never done before with a child you never met before, and it goes and expand you as a person and our lives are just busy,” Huisman said.

The group meets every third Monday of the month.

“Having the people that you can call when you’re having a terrible afternoon or the people that you can kind of run through different things that come up and get different ideas and support,” Huisman said.

To learn more click here:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxnet.com

Scare at Bismarck shelter raises funding concerns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Earlier Thursday, many who depend on the shelter at the Bismarck United Way 24-hour home were concerned. They said they were initially told that because of a staffing shortage, they had to leave the shelter for several hours during the day if United Way could not find anyone to cover. They were given a three-hour notice that they were to be out from 4 to 8 p.m.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Bismarck kids learning lessons through summer lemonade stand

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — KX News came across the cutest siblings’ lemonade and treat stand in Bismarck. Thirteen-year-old Shiloh Hemphil and 10-year-old Sam Hemphil say they started their stand this summer with the idea from mom. The Hemphil siblings say their stand is unique because everything is made...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dickinson, ND
Society
Bismarck, ND
Society
Bismarck, ND
Sports
Dickinson, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
City
Dickinson, ND
KX News

Residents get hands-on experience at annual firefighter event

Bismarck Rural Firefighters are making things hot for the community by providing various attractions for them to participate in during their Annual Community Appreciation Day. “What we like to do is to show our support in return for the community, all the support that we’ve gotten from the community over the years; this is just […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck Police starting the Shining Star Program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department along with the Bismarck Park and Recreation Department is implementing the Shining Star Program, a program designed to reward children when an officer observes them demonstrating good behavior. If an officer witnesses a child doing things such as using a crosswalk or performing a good deed, they […]
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

First Community Credit Union moves into famous Mandan location

The First Community Credit Union has recently moved into a new location in Mandan — one that carries a lot of history with it. The establishment at 4614 Memorial Highway is built on the site of an old staple of Mandan-Gourmet House, a restaurant extremely popular in town before its closing in 1989.
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

Mandan’s Benevolent Tattoo – Breathtaking Magic

I have none myself, no I'm not against having one, I've just never been compelled to a perfect tat that would show people who I am, without actually saying any words, make sense? To me, that is what a tattoo is, an expression, a statement so to speak. Russ and Ashley Ireland are proud owners of Benevolent Tattoo - 3206 Memorial Hwy here in Mandan ( Tuesday thru Saturday ) - They have been on the strip since October 2014. Along with Savannah Drader ( A Body Piecer - Benevolent Body Mods ) and Mike ( an apprentice who is on his way to one day developing his own style ), This place is a pure haven for tattoo and art fans.
MANDAN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Support Group#Capitol City#Flourish#Bismarck Doula Community#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Study: Bismarck listed as one of the best-run cities in America

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The city of Bismarck has been listed among the best-run cities in the country according to a study done by Wallethub. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit rating, debt, education scores, health scores, crime rates, economy, and infrastructure. Each city’s scores in those […]
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

Mountain Lion sighting in Bismarck backyard

(Bismarck, ND) -- There has been another mountain lion sighting in Bismarck. The images were caught on the backyard camera of a Bismarck family around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The family alerted their neighbors, as well as the Bismarck Police Department. North Dakota Game and Fish experts say the wild cats...
KFYR-TV

Century High student wins prestigious Presidental Scholar Award

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Being named a U.S. Presidential Scholar is considered one of the nation’s most prestigious academic awards for high school graduates. Out of 3.7 million students graduating high school this year, Chance Bowlinger, a Century High School senior in Bismarck, is one of 160 students across the country to wear this very special medal.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
KX News

Department of Labor warns ND employers of the dangers of heat sickness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The hot temperatures during the summer months have always been worrisome for those who work outdoors. With most of the United States experiencing a ‘heat dome’, concerns regarding their safety are even more important, and proper care when working in the heat can be life-saving. From 2011 to 2019, the Bureau […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Extreme Heat & Energy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our June 21 KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Tom Hrdlicka, the Manager of System Operations for Otter Tail Power Company. Hrdlicka discussed how a company like his stays prepared, some simple tips for energy consumers and more.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

The Bismarck Citizen Police Academy Needs You!

I love this opportunity for Bismarck residents to get involved more. If you have been wondering what you can do to get a feel of how our police department works, this is your perfect chance. The Bismarck Citizen Police Academy is an up-close program allowing all of us to experience what it's like to have such a responsibility of patrolling our city and keeping us safe. I personally think this is awesome, there are too many people that may be intimidated by law enforcement, and this gives those a peek into their world, with the hopes that we all will realize police officers are people too.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy