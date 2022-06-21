ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Workshop brings community members together to grow local creative economy

By Faith Speaks
somerset106.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERSET, KENTUCKY (June 21, 2022) — As arts and entertainment continue to be a force for community development in Somerset-Pulaski County, the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) is offering a free workshop to further conversation about growing the local creative economy. SPEDA is partnering with the Kentucky Small...

www.somerset106.com

foxlexington.com

Cement shortage hardens business opportunities for Nicholasville company

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Material shortages are becoming so severe across the globe, it’s now being called a ‘crisis’ in some countries. The trickle-down effect is having an impact on local concrete businesses, like Nicholasville’s concrete company, “Central Kentucky Services – Kings of Concrete” or “CKS Kings of Concrete”.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
Fox 19

NKY teacher crowned Miss Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington sixth grade teacher and Northern Kentucky University grad is 2022′s Miss Kentucky. Hannah Edelen, of Springfield, Kentucky, was crowned the winner of the competition last weekend in Bowling Green. Edelen’s win at the 2022 Miss Kentucky Scholarship Competition will now send her...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
somerset106.com

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held In London For McAlister’s Deli

Ground has been broken for a new restaurant in London. Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield, London Mayor Troy Rudder and London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Paula Thompson were among those at the ground breaking ceremony of the new McAlister’s Deli this week. The new eatery will be located next to Texas Roadhouse on KY 192. The restaurant is scheduled to open this fall.
LONDON, KY
WEKU

Longtime Lexington news anchor Sam Dick joins WEKU

Sam Dick pictured in front of Herrington Lake in Garrard County, KySam Dick. There is a new addition to the WEKU news team - a veteran Kentucky journalist who for decades has been a trusted friend thousands have welcomed into their homes each night, reporting on countless events in the lives and times of Kentuckians. Sam Dick is the focus of today’s interview with WEKU’s Tom Martin.
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Warren Co. Coroner’s Office trying to track down woman’s family members

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County’s Coroner Office is trying to track down family members of a woman who recently died at the Medical Center. According to officials, 50-year-old Vickie Pearcy of Somerset died at the Bowling Green Medical Center on June 18. She was born on November 3, 1971. The coroner’s office says she has a brother.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKYT 27

Bridge named after assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A resolution passed by the House this legislative session has paved the way for remembrance of late Pulaski County Sheriff Sam Catron. Catron was gunned down at a fish fry while campaigning for a fifth term back in 2002. On Wednesday a dedication was held at the place where his life was taken so that his legacy can live on.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Bridge named after assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff

County by County, Pt. 2 (6/23/2022) County by County, Pt. 2 (6/23/2022) Chris Bailey’s FastCast | All Eyes On The Weekend. Our weekend features a return of the heat with lots of upper 80s and low 90s for Saturday. Officials investigating what’s left of historic buildings that caught fire...
MILLERSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Attempted escapees indicted in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitley County Grand Jury indicted three inmates on additional charges stemming from an attempted escape on April 29 at the Whitley County Detention Center on Monday, June 20. Paul Brock, Nicholas Rucker and Jordan Miracle were all incarcerated at the jail for separate murder...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Identity Of Motorcyclist Killed In Laurel County Crash Released

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports his office has released the identity of a man killed in a crash Tuesday morning. The initial investigation by crash reconstructionists Deputy Brad Mink and Lt. Chris Edwards showed a motorcycle traveling southbound on U.S. 25 and a tractor-trailer collided in the southbound lane as the tractor trailer pulled onto U.S. 25 going south from a business parking. The motorcyclist, 55-year-old Edward Markham of East Bernstadt, was pronounced dead at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling. The truck driver, 63-year-old John Davis of London, was uninjured. Laurel Sheriff’s deputies assisting at the scene included: Shift Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Marcus Stigall, Deputy Bobby Jones, and Deputy Josh Velasco. Other agencies assisting included: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Laurel County Coroner’s office, and Kentucky State Police KVE. The investigation is continuing by the case officer Deputy Brad Mink.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

ARREST AT SCENE OF FATAL CRASH IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY

LONDON, KY (June 21, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner along with Deputy Brent France and shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested Larry Settle age 74 of London on Tuesday morning June 21, 2022 at approximately 8:15 AM. The arrest occurred on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County man passes away in work accident

A Russell County man has passed away following a workplace accident in Adair County on Highway 768. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Hayden Robertson, age 22 of Jamestown, was pronounced deceased on scene after he was struck and pinned by a utility pole. According to reports,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Berea man accused of shooting woman in the head

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of shooting a woman in the head. An arrest citation for Aaron Clark says he surrendered to police Tuesday night after the shooting. The citation says officers found the woman with a gunshot wound inside a home. Crews rushed the woman...
BEREA, KY
wymt.com

KSP trooper indicted on federal charges including conspiracy, obstruction

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A federal grand jury in London has indicted a Kentucky State Police trooper for conspiracy as well as engaging in misleading conduct in order to prevent communication to a federal official or commission of a federal offense. 32-year-old Michael L. Howell, along with a second KSP...
LONDON, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says deputies are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened on US-25 near Glenview Road Tuesday Morning. Officials say in a release the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. between a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials with the sheriff’s office said more details will be released once next of kin is notified.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

