New Philips Hue smart lights launched

By Roland Hutchinson
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Signify has launched a new range of Philips Hue smart lights and also a new range of features and more, there are a number of new devices in the range. This includes a Philip Hue Perifo track lighting and a new Philip Hue Go portable table lamp, plus some new...

GeekyGadgets

