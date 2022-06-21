New Philips Hue smart lights launched

If you are looking for a convenient way to carry a separate mouse with your laptop or tablet you might be interested in the Magnito Mouse. Equipped with magnets the mouse can magnetically attach itself to your tablet or laptop, enabling you to carry it with you wherever your travels may take you. Designed for ultra portability the magnetic mouse can be attached to the back of your tablet or laptop lid and provides both a mouse and remote controller perfect for presentations or simply extra productivity.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO