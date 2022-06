If there's one thing Motorola loves to do, it's releasing a phone (or two, or three) for every price point. Back in March, we learned all about the company's planned roadmap for 2022, including the Moto Edge 30 Pro — the Edge+ stateside — and its little brother, the Edge 30. While we wait for Moto's upcoming Frontier flagship, we've also been keeping our eyes out for an early glimpse at "Miami," the lowest-end model of the group. Finally, our first look at Motorola's upcoming budget-friendly device is here, and it could be the affordable smartphone you've been waiting for.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO