Law Enforcement

Bill Bratton: If not for police, we would have lost our democracy on Jan. 6

By MSNBC.com
MSNBC
 3 days ago

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

After Uvalde, an emerging narrative of police incompetence

Over the past year, Democrats' already lackluster momentum on passing police reform has slowed. In response to rising crime rates, the party has even begun to swing back in the direction of reviving aggressive policing tactics. But public outrage over the police’s mismanagement of the horrific mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May has raised new questions about policing in America. Critics are not just challenging the idea of police using excessive and abusive force, but questioning whether the police are good at what they’re supposed to do, particularly when it comes to intervening in violent situations.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

'New Yorkers and Americans are less safe' because of SCOTUS gun ruling: NYC Mayor

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Constitution provides a right to carry a gun outside the home, issuing a major decision on the meaning of the Second Amendment. The decision involved a New York law that required showing a special need to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. NYC Mayor Eric Adams joins Morning Joe to discuss the impact the decision will have.June 24, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

