Mick Fleetwood Dreamed of Playing With the Rolling Stones

By Corey Irwin
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 2 days ago
As the drummer and founder of Fleetwood Mac, Mick Fleetwood has had a career that most musicians dream of. Still, there’s another band he’s always fantasized about playing with: the Rolling Stones. “I used to go down and see the Rolling Stones at Eel Pie Island [in...

Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

