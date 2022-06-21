ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive Ogden apartment fire displaces residents

By Vivian Chow
 2 days ago

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Six people have been displaced after an apartment building went up in flames in Ogden on Tuesday morning.

The Ogden Fire Department says a two-story structure was affected near the area of 2200 Jefferson Ave. around 5:46 a.m.

Authorities say heavy smoke can be seen billowing out from the roof and attic area while the entire structure remains smoke-filled. Fire crews were able to quickly search and evacuate any occupants still inside. After clearing residents, firefighters worked to extinguish the flames that had spread into the attic space and through the building’s roof.

Officials say the building is now secure and may be deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and remains under investigation. Tenants told authorities they lost three cats and two dogs during the fire.

    (Courtesy of Ogden Fire Department)
    (Courtesy of Ogden Fire Department)
Fire crews from both Ogden Fire and Riverdale Fire responded to the scene including 20 firefighters,
two ladder trucks, three engines, one ambulance, one paramedic truck and the Battalion Chief.

Six residents have been displaced at this time and are being assisted by the American Red Cross for housing.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

