Only minor injuries were reported in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident over the weekend in Jefferson. The Jefferson Police Department responded to the scene of the accident near the S. Elm and W. Madison Street intersection at approximately 9:08 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say Donald Miner of Jefferson had been traveling northbound on Elm on a 2001 Kawasaki Motorcycle when the bike experienced a mechanical failure. The issue caused Miner to lose control of the motorcycle and crash. The Kawasaki was undamaged, but Miner suffered possible minor injuries. He was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability coverage.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO