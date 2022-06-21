ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

BTS caught between Korea's soft power ambitions and national security

By Sarah A. Son, University of Sheffield
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEwVg_0gHDYGFZ00

June 21 (UPI) -- The decision by K-pop sensation BTS to take a hiatus is breaking hearts globally. But, unlike the Beatles or One Direction, their decision is tied to Korean Peninsula politics and the challenge of balancing national security and Korea's soft power ambitions.

The seven members of BTS broke the news during their annual dinner, which was streamed live to fans worldwide on Wednesday, citing exhaustion and a desire to pursue solo projects. Some confusion arose afterward when, in a bid to slow their tumbling stock price, the band's entertainment company, HYBE, said BTS would continue to work both together and individually.

However, discerning fans suspect the decision is more calculated than suggested, speculating that some BTS members will soon be fulfilling their military service duties. The split comes just weeks after an intense political debate in South Korea over whether the group's members should be exempt from South Korea's compulsory military service requirement.

No exemptions

Typically, exemptions are only allowed for medical reasons, although the exemption system has been subject to abuse over the years. Major international competition winners may do forms of community service instead, such as that completed by Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min in 2022. This involved a few weeks of basic military training and volunteer football coaching for school children in London.

There had been some speculation that winning a Grammy in 2022 might secure BTS an exemption, but they left empty-handed -- despite being one of the world's top-selling acts.

The debate around military service has not been limited to K-pop stars. It has also been the subject of wider public discussion in recent years. These debates have mostly be driven by disaffected young men who feel increasingly frustrated at having to pause study and work to bolster South Korea's defenses, primarily against North Korea.

Military culture

Military service was introduced at the founding of the South Korean state in 1948. It proved necessary after the Korean War (1950-53) to ensure South Korea could defend itself against another attack from North Korea.

The military then remained front and center of Korean nation-building throughout the country's rapid industrialization under a succession of military dictatorships, from the 1960s until democratization in the late 1980s.

Even though Korea has had a series of non-military, civilian presidents since 1993, serving in the military continues to be a central part of men's qualifications for work and life, binding them to the nation-state's persisting culture of militarism. For example, completing national service is still considered proof a man is a committed South Korean citizen. It is a prerequisite for many civil service and corporate jobs, and military alumni networks continue to influence a man's opportunities throughout his life.

While young men no longer need to serve the three years' conscription demanded of their fathers and grandfathers, the current 18 months required before they turn 28 is regularly cited as a top complaint among South Korea's youth in recent years.

In 2015, young people began describing life in South Korea's hyper-competitive society as "Hell Joseon." This is, they argue, a reincarnation of the feudal and hierarchical Joseon Dynasty society (1392-1897), which was marred by extreme social and economic inequality. Military service is seen as one of a long list of demands on an overburdened male demographic fighting for access to a reputable education, a secure job and a good marriage in system that is stacked against them.

Competing national interests

In this contentious environment, allowing seven seemingly healthy, young, male citizens to skip military service might not be a good decision for South Korea's newly elected president, Yoon Suk-Yeol. Yoon has been keen to win over young male voters, the leading voices of discontent in the "Hell Joseon" debate. But Yoon also knows the need to maintain a credible defense capacity against the threat posed by North Korea.

The South Korean government faces another pressure, though: the need to continue promoting and exploiting the success of its popular culture industries.

The "Korean Wave," which refers to the global popularity of Korean music, film, television and other aspects of popular culture, is a major source of export income that also generates considerable soft power gains for Korea. BTS has been at the top of the wave for years, alongside Korea's global success in film (Parasite, 2020) and television dramas (Squid Game, 2021). BTS was the first Korean pop group to "break America" and the world, thanks to English lyrics, catchy tunes, digital fan networking and high-profile international collaborations.

Beyond the music, BTS's influence over legions of Korean and international fans won them a place on the podium at the opening of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly alongside then-President Moon Jae-In in 2021. More recently, they appeared at a White House summit on anti-Asian hate. They are UNICEF ambassadors and have traveled the world spreading their message of love. With their success has come considerable gains for South Korea's international standing.

So there is a tension between South Korea's soft power imperatives and its need to maintain conscription. K-pop groups since the 1990s have given up lucrative success to serve their country's national security needs. Members of the K-pop groups SHINee, VIXX and 2AM have all announced a hiatus to complete their military service.

BTS's global fame, however, may make them an exception. It might be possible that the members fulfill their national service duty and return to the K-Wave fold, either individually, in twos or threes, or all together. Judging by the outpouring of love for them online at present, they would be welcome on any stage, anywhere, if the opportunity to reunite emerges.

Sarah A. Son is a lecturer in Korean studies at the University of Sheffield.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Uses Medicine 'Prepared By His Family' To Tackle Mysterious Outbreak In North Korea

Adding to the woes of the isolated nation, Kim Jong-un-led North Korea has reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal epidemic in the western port city of Haeju. What Happened: According to North Korea's state-owned media, the country's supreme leader, Kim Jong-un, sent medicines "prepared by his family" amid the outbreak of an 'acute enteric epidemic' in Haeju City of South Hwanghae Province.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
The US Sun

China’s plan for bullet train nuclear missile launcher to put ‘1,000 nukes’ in strike range of Western cities

CHINA’S plans to use its high speed trains to carry nuclear missiles could put a thousand warheads in reach of US and European cities, an expert has said. Under plans being developed, the ‘Doomsday’ trains would use the country’s 23,000 miles of high speed track to whizz nukes around the country at 220mph to be deployed in the event of war.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#The United Nations#Tottenham Hotspur
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
BTS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
The Associated Press

Japan PM says dialogue with China, S. Korea key to stability

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that talks with China’s leader are key to regional and international peace and stability amid growing tensions over territorial disputes and Beijing’s increased military activity around Japan. “It is important to maintain stable and constructive relations” between...
POLITICS
The Independent

Archaeologists find ‘mind-blowing’ network of lost cities hidden in Amazon

Archaeologists have uncovered an “unprecedented” network of lost cities in the Amazon that shed light on how ancient civilisations constructed vast urban landscapes while living alongside nature.Researchers used lidar technology, dubbed “lasers in the sky”, to scan through the tropical forest canopy, and examine sites found in the savannah-forest of South West Amazonia. They uncovered a wide range of intricate settlements that have laid hidden under thick tree canopies for centuries in the Llanos de Mojos savannah-forest in Bolivia. The findings, described in the journal Nature on Wednesday, shed light on cities built by the Casarabe communities between 500 AD...
WORLD
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
383K+
Followers
59K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy