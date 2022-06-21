ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Police: 2 injured in North Little Rock shooting

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LMvA_0gHDXhvH00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a nightly shooting that left two people injured.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the 20 block of Neal Place at about 9 p.m. Monday.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Police said one victim was treated on the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim was transported to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. The condition of the second victim is unknown at this time.

Little Rock police: S. Jefferson Street shooting marks 39th homicide

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501 680-8439 or Detective Coburn at 501-771-7155.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
y100fm.com

Corrections officer shot, killed in Arkansas jail

PERRYVILLE, Ark. — A corrections officer is dead after gunfire erupted in an Arkansas jail, authorities said early Thursday. According to KARK and KYTV, the incident occurred late Wednesday at the Perry County Jail in Perryville. The suspect, identified only as a 37-year-old man, was being booked at the time of the shooting, officials said.
PERRYVILLE, AR
THV11

Police: Victim, suspect identified in shooting at Arkansas jail

PERRY COUNTY, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting inside the Perry County Jail that left one correctional officer dead. The incident occurred late Wednesday night, June 22 in Perryville, taking the life of 21-year-old Jeremiah Story. According to reports, Story was fatally shot by 37-year-old Roderick...
PERRY COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
North Little Rock, AR
Sports
North Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
North Little Rock, AR
KARK 4 News

Perry County correctional officer killed in jail shooting

PERRYVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas State Police is investigating a shooting that killed a correctional officer inside the Perry County Jail. It happened late Wednesday night. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office called ASP special agents to begin the investigation. The suspect is a 37-year-old man who was in the process of being booked into the jail […]
PERRY COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
Houston Chronicle

Lawsuit filed over deputy's fatal shooting of Arkansas teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The family of an unarmed Arkansas teenager fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the deputy and a county sheriff over the teen's death. The family of Hunter Brittain filed the lawsuit against Michael Davis,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
neareport.com

Capital murder charge filed against suspect in Perry County jailer murder

A criminal charge of capital murder was filed late today against Roderick Deshawn Lewis, 37, of North Little Rock. Lewis was being booked into the Perry County Jail at Perryville last night on drug and paraphernalia charges when he is alleged to have shot detention officer Jeremiah Story. The gun reportedly used by Lewis was one he possessed when he arrived at the jail in the custody of local sheriff’s deputies.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Little Rock police say person killed in gunfire

One person was killed in a shooting in the 1300 block of South Jefferson Street early Sunday, according to a Little Rock Police Department alert. Officers responded to a shot spotter activation at 2:41 a.m. and found one male victim dead, the alert said. As of Sunday night, the name...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy