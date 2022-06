The last several months, and especially the last couple of weeks, have been unkind to crypto markets. The downturn in prices – and the torpedoing of the store-of-value and non-correlated-asset theories about crypto – have turned many in the public square against digital assets as both an investment and a new financial system. Financial advisors who were thinking about adding crypto to their practices several months ago are likely taking a second look, and rightfully so.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO