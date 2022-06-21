ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accurate diagnosis of brain tumors using artificial intelligence

By Karl Landsteiner University
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe classification of brain tumors—and thus the choice of optimal treatment options—can become more accurate and precise through the use of artificial intelligence in combination with physiological imaging. This is the result of an extensive study published in Cancers and conducted by the Karl Landsteiner University for Health Sciences (KL Krems)....

medicalxpress.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumors#Oxygen#Krems
MedicalXpress

Does glaucoma affect cognitive function?

Previous studies have looked for links between glaucoma—a neurodegenerative disorder that's the leading cause of irreversible blindness—and cognitive function, but they've generated mixed results. Findings from a large study recently published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society suggest that any association may be small or absent.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Young adults with higher exposure to household air pollution show worse lung function

A new study led by researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) has evaluated the link between air pollution and lung function of young adults who had recently attained their expected maximum lung function. The study, published in Environment International, found that participants with higher exposure to ambient and household air pollution had worse results in lung function tests.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about lung scraping for COPD

Lung scraping, or thoracentesis, involves the removal of fluid or air from the space between the chest wall and the lungs. In some cases, doctors may perform the procedure on people who have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is not a standard treatment for COPD, but it may be...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
